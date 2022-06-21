Varanasi airport introduces Sanskrit announcement, netizens react

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has added Sanskrit as a language to make announcements cautioning about Covid-19. While the passengers have heard the announcements in English and Hindi earlier, the new inclusion has created a buzz online.

A clip featuring the Sanskrit announcement was shared by the official Twitter account of Varanasi Airport. In the video, the Sanskrit announcement is heard in the airport while passengers are seen moving. “Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also. At the airport to our respected passengers. As soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the back place of Kashi – Sanskrit language,” the Airport tweeted in Hindi.

The move left netizens divided. While some users criticised the introduction of Sanskrit language with many calling it “dead” and asking “who will understand”, a few others welcomed it.

Musician and author T M Krishna wrote, “the insanity of this beyond description!” He further wrote in the comments section, “let us also include Pali and Prakrit. Sarnath is the place where Buddha delivered his first sermon and Ashoka built his most iconic pillar! both languages have a large corpus of material! The sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit!”

The sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit!🤦 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 18, 2022

Sanskrit announcement on Covid at Varanasi airport. Can anyone understand? https://t.co/PQ4bd4WegI — Ramesh Parida (@RameshParida1) June 19, 2022

Stop bhojpuri discrimination.. Add bhojpuri language also — RAVI SINGH (@ravi_singh09) June 20, 2022