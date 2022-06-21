scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Varanasi airport introduces Sanskrit announcement, netizens react

In the video, the Sanskrit announcement is heard in the airport while passengers are seen moving.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 6:44:33 pm
varanasi airport, sanskrit in varanasi airport, varanasi, sanskrit, sanskrit in airport, indian expressWhile the passengers have heard the announcements in English and Hindi earlier, the new inclusion has created a buzz online.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has added Sanskrit as a language to make announcements cautioning about Covid-19. While the passengers have heard the announcements in English and Hindi earlier, the new inclusion has created a buzz online.

A clip featuring the Sanskrit announcement was shared by the official Twitter account of Varanasi Airport. In the video, the Sanskrit announcement is heard in the airport while passengers are seen moving. “Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also. At the airport to our respected passengers. As soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the back place of Kashi – Sanskrit language,” the Airport tweeted in Hindi.

The move left netizens divided. While some users criticised the introduction of Sanskrit language with many calling it “dead” and asking “who will understand”, a few others welcomed it.

Musician and author T M Krishna wrote, “the insanity of this beyond description!” He further wrote in the comments section, “let us also include Pali and Prakrit. Sarnath is the place where Buddha delivered his first sermon and Ashoka built his most iconic pillar! both languages have a large corpus of material! The sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit!”

