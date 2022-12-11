scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Vanshika vs Akaash: This breakup saga might be a clever marketing campaign

The 'leaked' break-up rants by two individuals named Vanshika and Akaash allude to sales by online shopping outlets Myntra and AJIO.

Vanshika vs Akaash, Myntra sale marketing gimmick vanshika, Ajio sale marketing akaash, viral marketing campaigns, funny leaked phone conversations, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

We all love to eavesdrop on drama in other people’s lives. Earlier this week, a post-breakup conversation with a friend by a girl named Vanshika was leaked online. The funny rant was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa).

The 2.20-second phone conversation was captioned, “probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭.” In the conversation, the girl Vanshika is bemoaning how all her efforts at waxing, threading, and even learning about football went in vain when Akaash, her boyfriend of two months, asked them to go on a break.

In the conversation, Vanshika also mentioned how she bought expensive high heels in an attempt to look good during their two-month anniversary and says that she regrets not waiting because the Myntra sale was just around the corner and she could have saved some money on the purchase.

ALSO READ |Another breakup for Leonardo DiCaprio, netizens say he doesn’t date anyone over 25

After the conversation went viral, many people sympathized with her but many people also noted that the conversation sounded staged and was probably a marketing gimmick by Myntra.

Strengthening this suspicion, Myntra also commented on the leaked phone call and wrote, “Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you!”

Brands like Netflix and Dunzo also comforted ‘Vanshika’. Soon, #Vanshika became trending across Twitter for the whole weekend.

Interestingly, soon enough, another tweet purportedly featuring a call recording of Vanshika’s boyfriend Akaash began circulating. In this leaked conversation, Akaash talks about how Vanshika’s enthusiasm freaked him out and how their tastes did not match. Taking a jab at her heel splurge, Akaash mentions AJIO’s sale. This prompted people to think that Akaash’s call was masked as AJIO’s promotion.

Whatever the truth may be, netizens had an interesting meme fest with some siding with team Vanshika while some supporting team Akaash.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 06:15:08 pm
Next Story

Change these five settings on your “Pro” iPhone to capture better pictures

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close