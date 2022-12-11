Vanshika vs Akaash: This breakup saga might be a clever marketing campaign

We all love to eavesdrop on drama in other people’s lives. Earlier this week, a post-breakup conversation with a friend by a girl named Vanshika was leaked online. The funny rant was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa).

The 2.20-second phone conversation was captioned, “probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭.” In the conversation, the girl Vanshika is bemoaning how all her efforts at waxing, threading, and even learning about football went in vain when Akaash, her boyfriend of two months, asked them to go on a break.

In the conversation, Vanshika also mentioned how she bought expensive high heels in an attempt to look good during their two-month anniversary and says that she regrets not waiting because the Myntra sale was just around the corner and she could have saved some money on the purchase.

After the conversation went viral, many people sympathized with her but many people also noted that the conversation sounded staged and was probably a marketing gimmick by Myntra.

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

Strengthening this suspicion, Myntra also commented on the leaked phone call and wrote, “Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you!”

Brands like Netflix and Dunzo also comforted ‘Vanshika’. Soon, #Vanshika became trending across Twitter for the whole weekend.

Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you! https://t.co/R9obLnkAU7 — Myntra (@myntra) December 10, 2022

Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken.

You got this, Vanshika ❤️ https://t.co/e0rHq1xkp2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2022

This Vanshika story may be staged but it’s lessons are real. 1. Be careful while trusting people with your emotions.

2. Never trust your phone completely. Especially the person on other end.

3. On social media you may make a fool of yourself while trying to make fun of others. https://t.co/VtyXGxLtXf — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) December 10, 2022

No One Vanshika’s friend to Vanshika : pic.twitter.com/KqL0bN5lff — Robin (@Bisleri_maymer) December 9, 2022

Not just groceries, we aim to deliver the love of your life too. Help Vanshika find a better partner in the comments! And follow us to know what happens in her life next 😌#vanshika #lovestory #Trending #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/itriDwWdxQ — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) December 10, 2022

Is this Vanshika call some staged thing? Myntra sale ad someone said? 🤔

Because if not, this is a terrible breach of someone's privacy. — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) December 9, 2022

Interestingly, soon enough, another tweet purportedly featuring a call recording of Vanshika’s boyfriend Akaash began circulating. In this leaked conversation, Akaash talks about how Vanshika’s enthusiasm freaked him out and how their tastes did not match. Taking a jab at her heel splurge, Akaash mentions AJIO’s sale. This prompted people to think that Akaash’s call was masked as AJIO’s promotion.

Akaash ki side sunlo bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97vGH8FBPA — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) December 9, 2022

He was a gali ke momos boy

She was a yum yum girl — Palak (@Woh_meow_hai) December 10, 2022

Myntra planned a smart paid campaign featuring Vanshika ☕️ AJIO destroyed it beautifully by simply releasing Akash’s side of the story — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) December 10, 2022

Whatever the truth may be, netizens had an interesting meme fest with some siding with team Vanshika while some supporting team Akaash.