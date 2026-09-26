Harsh Goenka shares Vande Bharat video with littered seats: ‘How to teach civic sense?’

Vande Bharat trains have become synonymous with modern railway travel in India, offering passengers cleaner coaches, upgraded interiors and a range of onboard services. But a video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised questions about whether passengers are showing the same care towards the trains.
The video, shared by Goenka on X, offered a before-and-after look at the passenger experience. It initially showed staff serving breakfast, snacks and newspapers to passengers at their seats. After the meal, staff were seen collecting the trays, while the washroom appeared clean and well maintained.
The footage later turned its focus to the condition of the coach after passengers had used the facilities. Plastic wrappers could be seen pushed into seat pockets, while empty drink cans were left on seats and on the floor. Newspapers were also lying around the coach instead of being discarded.
A text displayed on the video read, “Maybe Indians don’t deserve facilities like Vande Bharat trains.”
How to teach our people civic sense 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ZEreYIlGW2
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 23, 2026
Sharing the clip, Goenka asked, “How to teach our people civic sense?” He described Vande Bharat as “fast, modern and comfortable” and questioned how such facilities can be kept in good condition if passengers do not take responsibility for their own waste.
The post soon led to a familiar conversation around cleanliness and behaviour in public spaces, with several users suggesting different ways to address the problem.
“Yet to understand Why they sell F&B in short haul flights ?? While airports have food joints of all kinds ? We accumulate garbage & unhealthy lifestyles in addition due to untimely eating, whatever given or bought!!” a user questioned.
Another user wrote, “The sad part is that majority of the fellow Indians consider littering as their fundamental right and expect the authorities to keep it clean. It can only change by force. That is the only way.”
“You cannot teach civic sense to an adult. Just like you cannot teach old dog new tricks. So forget about this generation. For our next generations to have better lives, start with mandatory civic sense classes from kindergarten to high school. That’s when wet clay can be molded into beautiful pot,” a third person shared.
A fourth user suggested stricter enforcement, writing, “Start fining heavily, no corrupt mechanism. The duty inspectors have cameras in their dress, mic’d up ..just like abroad.”