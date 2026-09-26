Harsh Goenka shares Vande Bharat video with littered seats: ‘How to teach civic sense?’

In the video, plastic wrappers could be seen pushed into seat pockets, while empty drink cans were left on seats and on the floor.

Vande Bharat trains have become synonymous with modern railway travel in India, offering passengers cleaner coaches, upgraded interiors and a range of onboard services. But a video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised questions about whether passengers are showing the same care towards the trains.

The video, shared by Goenka on X, offered a before-and-after look at the passenger experience. It initially showed staff serving breakfast, snacks and newspapers to passengers at their seats. After the meal, staff were seen collecting the trays, while the washroom appeared clean and well maintained.

The footage later turned its focus to the condition of the coach after passengers had used the facilities. Plastic wrappers could be seen pushed into seat pockets, while empty drink cans were left on seats and on the floor. Newspapers were also lying around the coach instead of being discarded.