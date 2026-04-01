‘Could have been life-threatening’: Passenger claims Vande Bharat food triggered severe reaction; IRCTC responds

Responding to her complaint, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the food served on that journey had been “checked and found satisfactory” (Source: Sora AI)

A passenger on a Vande Bharat train alleged that the onboard meal caused her a severe allergic reaction, while her two-year-old son experienced diarrhoea. Ayushi Singh, the passenger, said she was travelling on the Varanasi–Deoghar Vande Bharat Express on March 27 when she began experiencing symptoms shortly after eating the lunch served on the train.

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Singh shared photos of her visibly swollen face on X, urging Indian Railways to investigate the matter, and said the allergy “could have been life-threatening”

She later posted another image, adding that a doctor warned her about the seriousness of the situation. “After consulting a doctor, I was told that it could have been life threatening had I not consulted immediately,” she said. Then she added, “The water too tasted a bit different!!”