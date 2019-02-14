On Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police expresses love for the city they serve

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, when people all around the world are busy expressing their love for the special one, Mumbai Police too took the initiative to join the trend and confessed their love for Mumbai — their first and only love. The official handle of the police department shared a video on Twitter featuring its officers and what they love the most about the city.

From naming famous spots like Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty Beach, Worli Sea Face to popular foods and beverages, officers of various police departments across Mumbai shared their favourites. Once tweeted, the clip received over eight thousand views and was praised by many.

Here we are – confessing our love for Mumbai, our first and only Love #LoveTheCityWeServe #Valentines pic.twitter.com/BeOPGdIzPh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2019

“Mumbai loves you too, Mumbai Police. Our knights in Khaki uniform!” tweeted many in response to Valentine’s post. Here are some of the many reactions to the clip:

And we Love @MumbaiPolice who is there here with us 24/7 to keep our Mumbai Safe. — Ashtle cabral (@AshtleC) February 14, 2019

Happy Valentine’s Day to the superheroes too !! 🌷🌷🌹 — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) February 14, 2019

Its your this love that has kept this city safe, secure and livable.. #Thankyou #HappyValentineDay #happyvalentinedato you too.. — Urvish Patel (@patelurvish) February 14, 2019

Beautiful love dedication & presentation for our Mumbai City. Hats off.. Vande Matharam 🇮🇳 — DHARMENDRA P DEVAR (@kopridharmu) February 14, 2019

We love Mumbai Police, Street food – vada pav, pani Puri, food at md ali road, Irani outlets in colaba, local trains and the never ending spirit of this lovely city — Nelson (@nel_rulz) February 14, 2019