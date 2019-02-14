Toggle Menu
On Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police expresses love for the city they servehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/valentines-day-mumbai-police-share-what-they-love-the-most-5584052/

On Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police expresses love for the city they serve

From naming famous spots like Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty Beach, Worli Sea Face to popular foods and beverages, officers of various police departments across Mumbai shared their favourites. Once tweeted, the clip received over eight thousand views and was praised by many.

Valentine's day, Mumbai police, mumbai police valentine's wish, Mumbai, police, valentine's tweet, twitter reactions, trending
Once tweeted, the clip received over eight thousand views and was praised by many.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, when people all around the world are busy expressing their love for the special one, Mumbai Police too took the initiative to join the trend and confessed their love for Mumbai — their first and only love. The official handle of the police department shared a video on Twitter featuring its officers and what they love the most about the city.

From naming famous spots like Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty Beach, Worli Sea Face to popular foods and beverages, officers of various police departments across Mumbai shared their favourites. Once tweeted, the clip received over eight thousand views and was praised by many.

“Mumbai loves you too, Mumbai Police. Our knights in Khaki uniform!” tweeted many in response to Valentine’s post. Here are some of the many reactions to the clip:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rahul Gandhi gets kissed at Gujarat rally, Twitterati wish him Happy Valentine's Day
2 Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy impresses twitterati
3 Here is how Congress wished BJP this Valentine's Day