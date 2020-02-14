Pune Police’s invite to citizens for a ‘Chai Date’ on Valentine’s Day has gone viral

Pune Police’s sweet gesture got everyone talking online and has an overwhelming response. Pune Police’s sweet gesture got everyone talking online and has an overwhelming response.

After people asked them if they had any plans for Valentine’s Day, the Pune Police invited local residents for a special ‘chai date’ with the police commissioner.

Netizens who respond to the invite on Twitter will meet the commissioner at 6 pm in his office where they can have tea and discuss issues. The official handle also said that the police were happy to host as many people as possible.

Pune, care for a chai date with @CPPuneCity On your demand, we have even revised the meeting time to 6:00 pm Just make sure that you confirm your presence on Twitter, latest by 3:00 pm#ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune pic.twitter.com/66hwEps3Fh — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

It all started when someone asked the cops for a date on Valentine’s Day, and wondered if the Pune Police would be out on date with the Mumbai Police.

We’ve got* each other’s back… — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 13, 2020

How about a chai-date with @CPPuneCity for all the members of twitterati in #Pune ? We look forward to host you at our office at 5 PM today. Those droppin in to show some love please confirm here by 3 PM & we shall take details on DM. #BeOurValentinePune #ValentinesDay2020 https://t.co/ATzaqm5Eg1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

The official Twitter handle also responded to people who said they wouldn’t be able to make it to the function. When one user posted a photo of a bandaged leg, the official handle said they were open to delivering some happiness to his home.

Here’s how the Pune Police handle responded to multiple tweets:

So sorry to hear this! Do you mind sending us the address of your home on DM? You deserve some happiness being home delivered! #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/vpdHsiB1EA — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

We love your love for priorities & your focus! Wish you the very best for your exams tomorrow. We will make sure the moment is shared with you with enough pictures #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/DOri9iKnaN — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

Please try and see if you could be relieved a little early! #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/SVoCCfy27c — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

That should not be tough 😊 Please share contact details of DM for our team to coordinate. See you at 5 PM #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/8SweIGvfxp — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

Love knows no boundaries! Wish you a happy #ValentinesDay2020 https://t.co/vp0tPqUVfo — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the Pune Police tweets:

Ek hi toh dil hai Pune Police – kitni baar jitoge 😭😭😭 — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) February 14, 2020

Just imagine boys at home in the evening be like : Mum: Kaha ja raha hai itna taiyar hoke.

Boy: Police Station ja raha hu Chai Peene.

😂 Happy Valentine’s Day Pune Police. You’re the coolest in India for now. #JaiHind — Dev 🇮🇳 (@Peaceful_Foodie) February 14, 2020

I Love Chai..and ab usse b zyada I LOVE PUNE POLICE♥️.

Innovative idea..!! Appreciate the gesture. — Jaya Manglani🇮🇳 I Support CAA🇮🇳 (@JayaManglani) February 14, 2020

You guys are amazing. Even though I am not from Pune, this gesture makes happy. Kudos Pune police. — Parikshit Shah 🇮🇳 (@imparixit) February 14, 2020

Pune police is love 😍❤️ — Anuj Manocha (@Anujmanocha) February 14, 2020

Yeah

You are famous in all over India ,,

Your tweets give smile on my face so Happy velentines day

🌹@PuneCityPolice https://t.co/jZHOjrINZA — Tweet.com🇮🇳 (@TweetyAgarwal90) February 14, 2020

Today, @PuneCityPolice is spreading the lovely message of love and harmony through its numerous Social Media messages+ replies – a very amiable way to build relation w/ netizens.

I sincerely thank & promise Pune Police to be a more vigilant + dutiful citizen. #HappyValentinesDay — Fur_GooseSon (@Zeph_Fire) February 14, 2020

@PuneCityPolice You are setting some new social media standards ❤️ #HappyValentinesDay Love reading the post and the replies 🌈🌟 https://t.co/JxKgxvVii0 — Mona Dethe (@MonaDethe) February 14, 2020

The official handle also said it would post photos from the event. Now netizens around the country have started tagging their own city’s police forces to ask if similar ‘dates’ can be organised in their cities.

