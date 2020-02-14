Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Pune Police’s invite to citizens for a ‘Chai Date’ on Valentine’s Day has gone viral

Now netizens around the country have started tagging their own city's police forces to ask if similar 'dates' can be organised in their cities.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 3:18:00 pm
valentine's day, valentines day 2020, pune police, pune police valentines day, chai date pune police, happy valentines day, viral news, good news, indian express Pune Police’s sweet gesture got everyone talking online and has an overwhelming response.

After people asked them if they had any plans for Valentine’s Day, the Pune Police invited local residents for a special ‘chai date’ with the police commissioner.

Netizens who respond to the invite on Twitter will meet the commissioner at 6 pm in his office where they can have tea and discuss issues. The official handle also said that the police were happy to host as many people as possible.

It all started when someone asked the cops for a date on Valentine’s Day, and wondered if the Pune Police would be out on date with the Mumbai Police.

The official Twitter handle also responded to people who said they wouldn’t be able to make it to the function. When one user posted a photo of a bandaged leg, the official handle said they were open to delivering some happiness to his home.

Here’s how the Pune Police handle responded to multiple tweets:

Here’s how people reacted to the Pune Police tweets:

The official handle also said it would post photos from the event. Now netizens around the country have started tagging their own city’s police forces to ask if similar ‘dates’ can be organised in their cities.

