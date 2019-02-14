Toggle Menu
Shashi Tharoor tweets tip for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day, gets mixed reactions

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and while some were amused by Tharoor's argument, others were not. While some shared some memes to troll organisations opposed to celebrations, while others argued it's Basant Panchami.

The tweet got a lot of attention but not everyone agreed with him.

Valentine’s Day is here and couples across India are celebrating the occasion, despite the threat of reprisals from conservative groups. Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, offered a tip to couples celebrating the day, but it evoked mixed reactions.

The Congress MP tweeted that couples who face action for celebrating Valentine’s Day can say they’re actually observing Kamadeva Divas!

Kamadeva or Lord Kama, is the Hindu god of human love and desire, often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati, who is shown with a bow and arrow. Kamadeva is said to be the son of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and Pradyumna, Krishna’s son, is said to be a reincarnation of Kamadeva.

In his tweet, Tharoor shared a photo of Radha-Krishna and wrote, “Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas!”

Some organisations have traditionally opposed the celebration of Valentine’s Day and have resorted to violence to prevent couples from celebrating it.

Here are some of the tweets in response to Tharoor’s tweet:

