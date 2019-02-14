Shashi Tharoor tweets tip for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day, gets mixed reactions

Valentine’s Day is here and couples across India are celebrating the occasion, despite the threat of reprisals from conservative groups. Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, offered a tip to couples celebrating the day, but it evoked mixed reactions.

The Congress MP tweeted that couples who face action for celebrating Valentine’s Day can say they’re actually observing Kamadeva Divas!

Kamadeva or Lord Kama, is the Hindu god of human love and desire, often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati, who is shown with a bow and arrow. Kamadeva is said to be the son of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and Pradyumna, Krishna’s son, is said to be a reincarnation of Kamadeva.

In his tweet, Tharoor shared a photo of Radha-Krishna and wrote, “Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas!”

Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019

Some organisations have traditionally opposed the celebration of Valentine’s Day and have resorted to violence to prevent couples from celebrating it.

Tharoor’s tweet garnered a lot of attention, but while some were amused by his argument, others were not. While some shared memes to troll organisations opposed to Valentine’s Day celebrations, others argued it’s actually Basant Panchami.

Here are some of the tweets in response to Tharoor’s tweet:

Well this is something :D https://t.co/G6ANdkLxYo — Priyanka (@Das_Priyanka) February 14, 2019

If you tell them that then 14th of February, atleast in India will be renamed to KamadevaDivas..! And I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this would happen..! — Rajiv Bellikatti (@BellikattiRajiv) February 14, 2019

@shashitharoor This was most expected tweet from you on the occasion of love day…Dil to bacha hai ji🤣 Maan gye guru😎 https://t.co/xlvYDhE8v6 — @ImAniketRajput (@AniketR76885554) February 14, 2019

🤣 well Happy kamadevdivas everyone https://t.co/UySwiayj6Z — Shivam Chouksey (@Shivam27_7) February 14, 2019

Sir people are already confused with your English words like

Floccinaucinihilipilification indeed,

Sir people are already confused with your English words like

Floccinaucinihilipilification indeed,

Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia & Farrago & now you are trying to do same mess with Hindi by saying #KamadevaDivas. Kya chate ho aap hum gyaan ke niche dab ke maar jaye? — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) February 14, 2019

That’s the problem with aping the west, you end up with fictional knowledge! @ShashiTharoor ji, #KamadevaDiwas is on #BasantPanchami as that was the day when Kamdev shot his love arrow on meditating Shiva to help Parvati!#ValentinesDay is totally a marketing gimmick. https://t.co/CFTK3AvrYR — VinSin (@vinitasinghi) February 14, 2019

I think @ShashiTharoor lost it when he says valentine day as #Kamdivas & put picture of #RadhaKrishna which is symbol of pure love not lust. https://t.co/66lPoYhD0y — Girish Kumar (@girisum) February 14, 2019

“No matter what age, race or gender you belong, you deserve to be loved..”

Make the pain free for today, give your heart a break of that ache.. 😎🖒

#HappyValentinesDay — Vintage Hyderabadi (@EternalDebonair) February 14, 2019

We do have a #KamdevDiwas if you can call it so, only we celebrate it on Basant Panchami, not this Hallmark-Archies sponsored “If you don’t give me a gift, you don’t love me day” https://t.co/WUWwmd17Fd — Ratnakar Sadasyula-రత్నాకర్ సదస్యుల (@GabbarSanghi) February 14, 2019

Some people need a day to show they love someone, because they need to copy the West. In our culture we love every second, every minute and every day of the year our loved ones and showcase our love daily. But I understand why some need one day. https://t.co/949Sg9jS49 — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) February 14, 2019