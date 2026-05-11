‘This one’s for you, maa’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shares heart-warming photo on Mother’s Day

Bihar’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been winning hearts both on and off the pitch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter’s heart-warming post on Mother’s Day is now viral.

On Sunday, the 15-year-old dedicated a message to his mother while supporting RR’s “Pink Promise” campaign. Sharing pictures in the team’s special pink jersey, Sooryavanshi wrote, “This one’s for you, maa.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

The post has gone viral, garnering a wave of plaudits from Sooryavanshi’s fans and cricket enthusiasts. “Century loading… This one’s for mother,” an Instagram user wrote. “You are a big thing in cricket in future,” another user commented.

“Happy mother’s day… Those whose mother is far away, they really understand the lack of mother. Those who hurt mothers for no reason, don’t talk, misbehave, they will realize their mistake one day. Let every day be mother’s day,” a third user reacted.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi added another milestone by scripting yet another world record, launching Mohammed Siraj for a six off his very first scoring shot before taking apart both Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the opening overs.

Despite the brief stay, Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books with two remarkable feats in just 29 T20 appearances since making his professional debut last year.

The Bihar batter became the first teenager in T20 history to complete 100 sixes, reaching the landmark with his first maximum against Siraj. He also shattered the record for the fastest player to 100 T20 sixes, getting there in only 515 deliveries, which is far ahead of the previous record held by Karanbir Singh, who needed 813 balls.

DISCLAIMER: This article celebrates a sporting achievement and a heartwarming personal tribute; it is intended for entertainment and lifestyle purposes and does not contain professional or advisory content.