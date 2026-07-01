Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoys first England tour amid India debut buzz: ‘Grateful’

India begin their T20I series against England on Wednesday, with the biggest question being whether the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will debut for the team. However, that selection dilemma doesn’t seem to concern the youngest player in the India senior men’s national cricket team.
In a recent Instagram post, Sooryavanshi gave fans a glimpse of his first tour of Britain, sharing snippets from his journey.
The post features the teenage sensation flashing a wide smile at Belfast Airport. In other pictures, he is seen watching a movie in the first-class cabin, with India’s T20I opener Abhishek Sharma seated beside him. Sooryavanshi also shared images of himself sitting in the dugout during India’s first two T20Is against Ireland.
The young prodigy also posted photos of his hotel in the UK, training in India’s colours, and finally flashing a victory ‘V’ sign, all accompanied by the caption, “Grateful.”
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The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with messages of support.
An Instagram user wrote, “This is just the beginning. The world hasn’t seen your best yet. Everyone is rooting for you. Go make history.”
Another commented, “Where you are today, no one can reach there. It is all because of your hard work and the blessings of your parents, teachers, and gurus. Our prayers are with you.”
A third user wrote, “Waiting for your debut at the birthplace of cricket.”
A fourth commented, “Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. (A Bihari outshines everyone)”
Sooryavanshi earned his maiden senior India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, in which he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of nearly 240. He smashed a breathtaking 94 off just 29 balls for India A in the tri-series final in Sri Lanka earlier this month.