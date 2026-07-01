Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoys first England tour amid India debut buzz: ‘Grateful’

The young prodigy posted photos of his hotel in the UK, training in India's colours, and flashing a victory 'V' sign, all accompanied by the caption, "Grateful."

India begin their T20I series against England on Wednesday, with the biggest question being whether the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will debut for the team. However, that selection dilemma doesn’t seem to concern the youngest player in the India senior men’s national cricket team.

In a recent Instagram post, Sooryavanshi gave fans a glimpse of his first tour of Britain, sharing snippets from his journey.

The post features the teenage sensation flashing a wide smile at Belfast Airport. In other pictures, he is seen watching a movie in the first-class cabin, with India’s T20I opener Abhishek Sharma seated beside him. Sooryavanshi also shared images of himself sitting in the dugout during India’s first two T20Is against Ireland.