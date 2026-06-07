Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches ‘Chhota Bheem’ before matches, reveals Harsh Goenka

Teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a spot in India’s T20 squads for the upcoming summer series against England and Ireland. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a detail about the youngster’s pre-match preparation: he prefers to unwind by watching Chhota Bheem on his phone before games.
In a post on X, Goenka highlighted how the young batter stays calm before taking the field. “Did you know what the young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi does before a match to stay calm and focused? He watches his favourite Chhota Bheem cartoons on his phone! So happy to know that he is holding on to his childhood,” he wrote.
See here:
Did you know what the young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi does before a match to stay calm and focused? He watches his favourite Chhota Bheem cartoons on his phone! 😊
So happy to know that he is holding on to his childhood.
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 6, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, with numerous social media users praising the cricketer for maintaining a sense of normalcy and enjoying moments of childhood. “At the moment he’s has learnt art of using his bat to only hit the ball in IPL where technique is not counted unlike 50 over or test. Since his focus is to hit, he was unable to score 100. Let’s not push him like reality show kids,” an X user wrote.
“That is incredibly grounding. In a high-pressure world like professional sports, especially at such a young age, finding comfort in something so innocent is probably his superpower for tuning out the noise. Love that he’s keeping that part of himself intact,” another user commented. “He has energy, determination and a strong vision to create something big. The fire in the belly is insatiable,” a third user reacted.
Since Vaibhav has been selected for India’s upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, if he gets a chance to play, he will become India’s youngest-ever debutant, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.
The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia during a press conference where he also confirmed Shreyas Iyer as India’s new T20I captain. Saikia stated that Sooryavanshi has been included in the squads for both tours.