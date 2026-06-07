Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches ‘Chhota Bheem’ before matches, reveals Harsh Goenka

Teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a spot in India’s T20 squads for the upcoming summer series against England and Ireland. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a detail about the youngster’s pre-match preparation: he prefers to unwind by watching Chhota Bheem on his phone before games.

In a post on X, Goenka highlighted how the young batter stays calm before taking the field. “Did you know what the young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi does before a match to stay calm and focused? He watches his favourite Chhota Bheem cartoons on his phone! So happy to know that he is holding on to his childhood,” he wrote.