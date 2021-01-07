‘Not European city but Kerala park!’: Photos of newly-built park impresses people online

Many couldn't believe the photos were from an Indian village.

Photos of a newly-built park in a Kerala village has taken social media by storm, with many comparing it with a European city.

Images of the new Vagbhatananda Park at Karakkad, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district, quickly went viral across social media sites shortly after it was inaugurated by state Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendran. As the photos of the park with paved pathways and modern designs were unveiled, many praised the design.

The park has statues, an open stage, badminton court, open gymnasium, and children’s park. The paths and toilets have been designed to accommodate the differently-abled as well. The park has pathways those in wheelchairs and paths also have tactile tiles that will help people with visual impairment.

The minister shared photos on social media:

The minister also shared pictures of the village before and after the redevelopment to highlight the changes. He said it was only possible with the cooperation and active participation of local residents.

“I realise that the renovation of this park had an active participation of locals. From the beginning of designing, the renovation activities have been conducted by considering the opinions of the locals and their regions,” the minister’s post in Malayalam said.

According to the minister, the park has been built into honour social reformer Vagbhatananda guru.

The park extends along the renovated Onchiyam- Nadapuram Road from the railway station to the national highway. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore by Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which was founded by Vagabhadananda himself.

People on social media were excited to see the newly built park and said they can’t wait to visit it. Here’s how people reacted:

