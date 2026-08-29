Woman ties rakhi to delivery partner; he gifts Rs 50: ‘You’re my sister’

Festivals often have a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable. Raksha Bandhan, in particular, celebrates the bond between siblings, but a viral video from Vadodara shows how the spirit of the festival can extend beyond family.
The video, shared on Instagram by Vadodara-based Akanksha Singh, captures a woman tying a rakhi to a delivery partner who had arrived at her home. What begins as a routine delivery soon turns into a heartwarming exchange.
Titled, “We randomly decided to tie a rakhi to our delivery partner, and he made the moment unforgettable,” the clip shows Singh opening the door for the delivery rider and greeting him before tying a rakhi around his wrist. She then touches his feet, seeking his blessings as part of the traditional celebration.
Moved by the gesture, he immediately offers to send her some money as a gift and asks whether he can scan a QR code to make the payment. Although she politely declines, he is determined to give her something. “Aapne bhai banaya hai toh shagun toh dena padega na, ab behen bola hai na (You made me your brother, so I have to give you a gift),” he says.
When the girls are unable to show him a scanner, he reaches into his pocket and hands over a Rs 50 note, asking her to keep it. “Arre bhai samajh ke rakh lijiye (Please keep it, considering me your brother),” he says.
Before leaving, the delivery rider tells his ‘sister’ that she can always count on him. “Kabhi bhi koi bhi kaam ho yaad kijiye ga, bhai hai hum aapke (Whenever you need anything, remember me; I am your brother),” he says. The girls then wish him “Happy Rakhi” as he walks away.
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The exchange has since gone viral, with many viewers praising both sides for the warmth they showed each other. Several users pointed out that the Rs 50 note was not just money, but a meaningful gesture.
“I know how hard it is to make 30rs in a delivery job and he gave you 50rs it means a lot for them,” one user wrote.
Another said, “I’m surely happy watching this….it’s not about the amount of money it’s the amount of Love and joy in his face while you’re tying the Rakhi….a wholesome and heartfelt moment..”
A third user highlighted the delivery worker’s circumstances, writing, “This individual, approximately 20-22 years of age, diligently works throughout the day, earning a modest sum of 500-600, which he uses to support his family. For him, a gift of 50 rupees holds significant value, transcending its monetary worth…”
“Rakshabandhan is the most cutest , purest and most beautiful festival out there,” another person commented.
“The world would be more beautiful, with people like this,” read another comment.