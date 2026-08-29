Woman ties rakhi to delivery partner; he gifts Rs 50: ‘You’re my sister’

The woman also touches his feet, seeking his blessings as part of the traditional celebration.

Festivals often have a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable. Raksha Bandhan, in particular, celebrates the bond between siblings, but a viral video from Vadodara shows how the spirit of the festival can extend beyond family.

The video, shared on Instagram by Vadodara-based Akanksha Singh, captures a woman tying a rakhi to a delivery partner who had arrived at her home. What begins as a routine delivery soon turns into a heartwarming exchange.

Titled, “We randomly decided to tie a rakhi to our delivery partner, and he made the moment unforgettable,” the clip shows Singh opening the door for the delivery rider and greeting him before tying a rakhi around his wrist. She then touches his feet, seeking his blessings as part of the traditional celebration.