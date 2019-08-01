Watch: In rain-hit Vadodara, crocodile spotted on road, sneaks up behind dog

While over 5,000 people have been evacuated by the Army and the NDRF from Vadodara, which is among the worst-affected regions in Gujarat due to incessant rains, a video of a crocodile swimming in the waterlogged roads has created terror among locals. The clip was tweeted by a user Fußballgott, whose post read, “Got this on WhatsApp #VadodaraRains #Vadodara.”

In the 45-second clip, which has now gone viral, a crocodile can be seen wading through a waterlogged street and snapping in the heels of two unsuspecting stray dogs who can be seen wandering around, seeking cover in the rain. The crocodile gets closer to one of the dogs and tries to pounce upon it, only missing by inches.

Due to incessant rainfall for over 12 hours, several major parts of Vadodara have been flooded. Moreover, the water level of the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city and is home to several crocodiles, has also risen.

At least four people were killed as nearly 500 mm of rainfall battered central Gujarat in 24 hours, PTI reported. Many have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of how the showers have brought life to a standstill in the western state.