Sunday, July 29, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Vadodara municipality bans pani puri for monsoon; move evokes mixed response

VMC officials conducted a surprise check on 50 golgappe sellers in the city after it got reports about a rise in diarrhoea and vomiting cases. The officials destroyed near about 4000kg of pani puri and 3350kg of potato mash and other ingredients for the snack.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2018 12:23:26 pm
Owing to the unhygienic conditions in which panipuri or golgappe is manufactured, the authorities decided to ban it until diarrhoea cases subsided. (Source: Thinkstock images)
What’s monsoon without chai-pakora or snacking on something tangy and spicy, right? Any pani puri or golgappe lover would tell you that street-food is the best comfort food in this rainy season. However, it might also be hazardous to health as monsoon is also a peak time for any water-borne diseases. Keeping this in mind, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has decided to temporarily ban the cherished desi street-food for the rainy season.

VMC officials conducted a surprise check on 50 golgappe sellers in the city after it got reports about a rise in diarrhoea and vomiting cases. The officials destroyed nearly about 4000kg of pani puri and 3350kg of potato mash and other ingredients for the snack.

“Many cases of diarrhoea & vomiting have been reported in past few days. 8 teams of the food safety department have been deployed for this task. This for the welfare of people,” a VMC official told news agency ANI.

As the news spread many were disheartened to see their favourite pani puri go away but appreciated the move as it was done keeping people’s health in mind. However, many also highlighted that the poor sellers would suffer huge losses and the government should have come up with hygiene regulation instead of banning.

What do you think about this decision? Tell us in comments below.

