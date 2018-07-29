Vadodara municipality bans pani puri for monsoon; move evokes mixed response

Owing to the unhygienic conditions in which panipuri or golgappe is manufactured, the authorities decided to ban it until diarrhoea cases subsided. (Source: Thinkstock images) Owing to the unhygienic conditions in which panipuri or golgappe is manufactured, the authorities decided to ban it until diarrhoea cases subsided. (Source: Thinkstock images)

What’s monsoon without chai-pakora or snacking on something tangy and spicy, right? Any pani puri or golgappe lover would tell you that street-food is the best comfort food in this rainy season. However, it might also be hazardous to health as monsoon is also a peak time for any water-borne diseases. Keeping this in mind, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has decided to temporarily ban the cherished desi street-food for the rainy season.

VMC officials conducted a surprise check on 50 golgappe sellers in the city after it got reports about a rise in diarrhoea and vomiting cases. The officials destroyed nearly about 4000kg of pani puri and 3350kg of potato mash and other ingredients for the snack.

VMC Food Dept has conducted surprise checking to 50 manufacturing units in Vadodara . Destroyed 4000 kgs of puri, 3350 kgs of potatoes and chana, 1200 ltrs of panipuri nu pani, VMC has decided not to sale pani puri until diarrhoea and vomiting cases was declined. pic.twitter.com/3AZT8d44GZ — VMC VADODARA (@VMCVadodara) July 27, 2018

“Many cases of diarrhoea & vomiting have been reported in past few days. 8 teams of the food safety department have been deployed for this task. This for the welfare of people,” a VMC official told news agency ANI.

Sale of Golgappa has been banned in Vadodara till the time monsoon ends. VMC official says, ‘many cases of diarrhoea & vomiting have been reported in past few days. 8 teams of the food safety department have been deployed for this task. This for the welfare of people’ #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/QuTeDqWSEU — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

As the news spread many were disheartened to see their favourite pani puri go away but appreciated the move as it was done keeping people’s health in mind. However, many also highlighted that the poor sellers would suffer huge losses and the government should have come up with hygiene regulation instead of banning.

I feel for people of Vadodra/Baroda! Ban on #panipuri 🙈🙈😱😱🙈🙈😱😱 — Dr. Falguni Vasavada-Oza (@falgunivasavada) July 28, 2018

Panipuri bann in Gujarat bcoz panipuri stall vendors sometimes compromise with quality of food material . I wish the same enthusiasm government could have shown on resolving many important issue #indian #ban #golgappe #panipuri #gujarat #food — Dipak Shekhar (@Dipakshekhar) July 28, 2018

Maintaining city hygiene and sanitation could work too. But then ban is the easiest way out.. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/VSoeFGxhor — Ajay Dave (@ajayrdave) July 29, 2018

Really good stap for public health. Some consolation to whose people they lost their business but it’s essential. — Prashant Dixit (@dixitprashant41) July 27, 2018

Wah, re Wah!!! Some good deciding act, here. https://t.co/6tiZB89xsI — G N Sivaramakrishna (@gnskrishna) July 28, 2018

Should be banned throughout the year. Absolutely unhygienic. https://t.co/1IeqeuCutO — Pratik Prasenjit (@pratikprasenjit) July 28, 2018

It’s the superb move by VMC..Hats Off and salute ! — Nilesh Patel (@nileshdpatel) July 28, 2018

Pls note Golgappa sellers are daily earner. Admin’s job is to ensure they follow rules and maintain cleaniness & hygiene. Not banning source of poors’ income. Selling Golgappa in monsoon is not illegal. Sri @narendramodi @PMOIndia Sri @vijayrupanibjp @CMOGuj https://t.co/3xLHrnjmJm — Sushil Kumar (@kumarsushil2006) July 28, 2018

This is really stupid. And unscientific too https://t.co/h59vrLGkdz — gab.ai/abhimanyu (@abhimanyusrana) July 28, 2018

@CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp @VMCVadodara why? Poor people earns from this. Instead of this banned on who are not taking care of quality and hygiene and cleaness… https://t.co/wb78SQ3N7F — Ravi Prajapati (@herewithravi) July 28, 2018

Seriously? always believed that #GolgappaWater is good for stomach and help cleans it up in such situations. I tried it many times and it always help clean-up my stomach.

Are Vadodara-officials over-reacting?🤔@CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp https://t.co/PWOQx0O70k — #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) July 28, 2018

* Pani Puri Ban In Vadodara * Reporter: Pani Puri Ke Ban Lagne Par, Aap Kaisa Mehsoos Kar Rahe Hai?? Barodians: pic.twitter.com/iQlwMaxbY6 — Nikhar Antani (@NikharAntani) July 28, 2018

