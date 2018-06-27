Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Vadodara Mayor’s car gets stuck in pothole, Tweeple take a jibe

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Mayor Jigisha Seth’s car recently was photographed being stuck on road in heavy rainfall along a big puddle tilted on one side. The photos of the SUV quickly went viral across social media platforms and Netizens couldn’t stop taking a jibe at the leader.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 5:14:47 pm
vadodara mayor, gujarat, monsoon, gujarat rain, gujarat mayor car pothole, viral photo, india news, indian express Vadodara Mayor Dr Jigisha Seth ‘s car got stuck after a road caved in following heavy rains in the city. (Source: ANI)
Though the onset of monsoon has brought a much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the rains have once again exposed the condition of roads in many cities. One such case was seen in Vadodara where the car of the city mayor was stuck on a road in heavy rainfall. Vadodara in central Gujarat received  115 mm of rainfall in eight hours — from 8 am and 4 pm – on Monday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in areas like Alkapuri, Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj and Gotri.

City mayor Jigisha Seth’s car was photographed being stuck on a water-logged road. The photos of the SUV quickly went viral across social media platforms and netizens couldn’t stop taking a jibe at the leader.

While some lambasted the civic bodies in the city and politicians for not doing their job, others took a sarcastic route to roast them. “These are the images of Gujarat’s first ‘Amphibious Car’ demonstrated by Vadodara Mayor herself to the public,” quipped one on Twitter, while another shared it saying “this is perfect example of Karma!”

South Gujarat was put on alert after the region received heavy rainfall on Monday with 12 talukas in six districts — Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Bharuch — recording over 100 mm rainfall in mere four hours. Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district.

