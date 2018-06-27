Vadodara Mayor’s car gets stuck in pothole, Tweeple take a jibe

Vadodara Mayor Dr Jigisha Seth ‘s car got stuck after a road caved in following heavy rains in the city. (Source: ANI) Vadodara Mayor Dr Jigisha Seth ‘s car got stuck after a road caved in following heavy rains in the city. (Source: ANI)

Though the onset of monsoon has brought a much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the rains have once again exposed the condition of roads in many cities. One such case was seen in Vadodara where the car of the city mayor was stuck on a road in heavy rainfall. Vadodara in central Gujarat received 115 mm of rainfall in eight hours — from 8 am and 4 pm – on Monday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in areas like Alkapuri, Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj and Gotri.

City mayor Jigisha Seth’s car was photographed being stuck on a water-logged road. The photos of the SUV quickly went viral across social media platforms and netizens couldn’t stop taking a jibe at the leader.

Gujarat: Vadodara Mayor Dr Jigisha Seth ‘s car got stuck after a road caved in following heavy rains in the city yesterday pic.twitter.com/qhdJFBIclt — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2018

While some lambasted the civic bodies in the city and politicians for not doing their job, others took a sarcastic route to roast them. “These are the images of Gujarat’s first ‘Amphibious Car’ demonstrated by Vadodara Mayor herself to the public,” quipped one on Twitter, while another shared it saying “this is perfect example of Karma!”

First amphibious car being tested in #Vadodara in #Gujarat by its mayor #BJP . Well done sir pic.twitter.com/QW6Qvmj60k — Arockia Edwin (Edwin) (@edwinarockia) June 27, 2018

Hats off to this Mayor of Vadodra Smart City who turned his Innova car into rescue boat in order to save people from flood. Gujarat(2018) pic.twitter.com/2dBElf4o0H — Dr Tausif khan (@drtausiff) June 27, 2018

Mayor of Vadodara was stuck in a pothole of United state of Gujarat’s Road. This is why KARMA is bitch. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqwrckEE4i — Av Vikas Yadav (@AvVikasYadav1) June 26, 2018

Photo of the year. Mayor of Vadodara. Humara apana pyara Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/QOocyYexzW — Biswa Pr. Singh (@biswap_in) June 26, 2018

PM’s foster constituency Vadodara competes with Venice to boost tourism as the Mayor takes the lead in navigating the newly constructed canals in a modified amphibian craft. #Respect Kuch din to Gujaro Gujarat me. pic.twitter.com/MeGMOoWlXz — रंगा सियार (@RangaSiyaar1) June 26, 2018

RT @urbanvoicesin: Potholes Give Equal Treatment to All. #Vadodara mayor’s car gets stuck in a cave-in after heavy rains in the city on Monday.

May be this will give a rude shock to concerned authority on what common citizens face daily. pic.twitter.com/cfFuqnr245 — Abhijeet Gohil (@akg4u) June 27, 2018

One heavy shower & Vadodara city comes to a halt. Water-logging, potholes… Ah, yes. The Mayor reached home safely. pic.twitter.com/miRIEtM775 — Nitish Saxena (@nitishsaxena_) June 25, 2018

That’s the mayor of Gujarat. Her car is stuck in a pothole. It’s her job to take care of pothole. pic.twitter.com/N9iwqJtx0c — Kamran Shahid (@iKamranShahid) June 25, 2018

This is the condition of Gujarat model……… The car of mayor of Vadodara is stuck in a pothole. pic.twitter.com/nPV3zMg2vZ — Ramu Thondepu (@ramuthondepu) June 25, 2018

The car of mayor of Vadodara is stuck in a pothole. Same mayor whose job is to take care of the roads and drainage in the city.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gDWW0aNwlh — AMIT SHARMA (@AMITSHARMA_BTE) June 25, 2018

South Gujarat was put on alert after the region received heavy rainfall on Monday with 12 talukas in six districts — Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Bharuch — recording over 100 mm rainfall in mere four hours. Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district.

