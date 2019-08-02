Toggle Menu
Watch: Vadodara cop wades through neck-deep water to rescue infant, wins hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/vadodara-cop-wades-to-neck-deep-water-to-rescue-newborn-baby-wins-hearts-online-5873102/

Watch: Vadodara cop wades through neck-deep water to rescue infant, wins hearts online

In a video going viral, PSI Govind Chawda was seen wading through neck-deep water carrying an infant over his head in a small basket.

gujarat, vadodara rains, vadodara floods, gujarat police, vadodara flood rescue, gujarat police save newborn baby, gujarat cop save baby vavodara rains, viral news, indian express,
Netizens are praising the cop for going beyond the call of duty to save the baby.

Real-life heroes emerge in the face of adversity. In rain-ravaged Gujarat’s Vadodara, one cop is being hailed as a hero online for rescuing a newborn from the flood fury. In a video going viral, PSI Govind Chawda was seen wading through neck-deep water carrying an infant over his head in a small basket.

Follow Gujarat weather Live Updates here.

As several rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, army and fire brigade along with local police sprung into action to help residents, the cop’s selfless act to ensure the 45-day-old baby was out of the muddy waters is winning hearts online.

ALSO READ | Video: In rain-hit Vadodara, crocodile spotted on road, sneaks up behind dog

Watch the video here:

Praising the cop for his courage and kind act, Additional DGP of Gujarat state police, IPS Dr Shamsher Singh too shared images of the officer with the infant.

Others joined him in saluting the cop for his move.

A staggering 499mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday and a swollen Vishwamitri river left nearly 90 per cent of Vadodara inundated. The city was marooned as flight operations were suspended, railway tracks flooded and highway entry points into the city became inaccessible due to waterlogging. Flight operations, however, resumed later in the evening. The Vishwamitri river, which crossed the danger mark of 26 feet within three hours of downpour on Wednesday evening, began flowing above 34 feet on Thursday morning.

Six persons, including four labourers, have been killed in Vadodara till now in rain-related incidents, officials said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man from right wing group covers eyes on seeing Muslim anchor, sparks outrage online
2 Russian students stage robbery in cafe with fake rifle, get detained by police
3 Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes in Walmart turns herself in