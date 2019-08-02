Watch: Vadodara cop wades through neck-deep water to rescue infant, wins hearts online

Real-life heroes emerge in the face of adversity. In rain-ravaged Gujarat’s Vadodara, one cop is being hailed as a hero online for rescuing a newborn from the flood fury. In a video going viral, PSI Govind Chawda was seen wading through neck-deep water carrying an infant over his head in a small basket.

As several rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, army and fire brigade along with local police sprung into action to help residents, the cop’s selfless act to ensure the 45-day-old baby was out of the muddy waters is winning hearts online.

Praising the cop for his courage and kind act, Additional DGP of Gujarat state police, IPS Dr Shamsher Singh too shared images of the officer with the infant.

Others joined him in saluting the cop for his move.

Great work done by department. God will bless all of them helpful to needy people. — Jatin Desai (@JatinDe66821664) August 2, 2019

Thqnk You Sir… Even In Ahmedabad Cops have been so helpful for making way for us to reach home after office in this Heavy Rainfall and water Logs…love you…wud like to personally Meet u and say Thank you❤️ https://t.co/4YmAniJSKe — Swamy Owaisanand (@DesiDanda4) August 2, 2019

जय हो।।। grand salute💐💐💐 — Sudhanshu Trivedi सेवक 💐💐 (@anshtrivedi1) August 2, 2019

Sir, salute to this types of rescue operation handle police people & We are always proud of you are the real hero of Nations. — vitthal shinde (@Vitthal__Shinde) August 2, 2019

Hats of to this man👏 https://t.co/a3AomjwAAI — CHOWKIDAR hEmAl bArAiYa (@hemal1751986) August 1, 2019

Now this is called real Singham. He deserves to be famous @imRohitShetty & @ajaydevgn ji please note down his noble work 😎

Respect for him 🙋‍♂️ — Pratik pandya (@Pratik_rocks7) August 1, 2019

Great….going beyond the call of duty — Dr. PRAGEETHA G RAJU (@DrPrageetha) August 1, 2019

Gujarat police new era VASUDEV PSI GOVIND CHAVDA

Salute you sir https://t.co/6dKt1AZdWb — priyant V.D (@officialpriyant) August 1, 2019

Yes Sir, when the Theory comes out of the Seminar Hall, the Real Heroes are found in the General Public. Salute to the Cop ! — BHARAT KUMAR (@bharatmetaliya) August 1, 2019

A staggering 499mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday and a swollen Vishwamitri river left nearly 90 per cent of Vadodara inundated. The city was marooned as flight operations were suspended, railway tracks flooded and highway entry points into the city became inaccessible due to waterlogging. Flight operations, however, resumed later in the evening. The Vishwamitri river, which crossed the danger mark of 26 feet within three hours of downpour on Wednesday evening, began flowing above 34 feet on Thursday morning.

Six persons, including four labourers, have been killed in Vadodara till now in rain-related incidents, officials said.