Uttarakhand Police’s ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ post warning people about vanity licence plates wins the internet

While vanity licence plates may be a trendy practice in many western countries, it’s strictly not allowed in India. So, when a young driver got creative with his car’s number plate, police stepped in to teach him a lesson, in a ‘filmi’ style.

In a nod to his father, a driver in Uttarakhand customised his number plate to look like ‘papa’ written in Hindi. But the cops were far from impressed. Tipped about the fancy number plate, the police summoned the man and got it changed to show the numbers ‘4141’ properly.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Police help a woman find her iPhone worth Rs 65k

Sharing the before and after images online, the police, however, took help from Bollywood to raise awareness by showing off their wit and humour. Using Aamir Khan’s iconic song ’Papa Kehte Hain’ from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the cops altered the lyrics to give a meaningful twist, informing others not to use customised number plates.

“Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, gadi ke plate par papa likhega, magar ye toh koi na jaane, ki aise plate par hota hai chaalaan (Papa says I will make a name for myself, will write papa on the plate of the car. But no one knows this, that this would invite getting a challan),” the cops wrote online, changing the lyrics.

पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा,

गाड़ी के प्लेट पर पापा लिखेगा,

मगर ये तो कोई न जाने,

कि ऐसी प्लेट पर होता है चालान.. ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया। pic.twitter.com/oL4E3jJFAV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 12, 2022

The police also mentioned that they called the vehicle owner to the traffic office and got the number plate changed after levying a fine on him.

The sassy message by the police left many laughing out loud online, with others sharing other creative number plates, drawing the attention of the cops, asking them to take necessary action against the violators.