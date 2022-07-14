Uttarakhand police rescue youth from drowning. Watch video

A young man was saved from drowning in a river by Uttarakhand police officers. The police force has shared a hair-raising video of the rescue on social media.

The clip shows the man struggling in rapid water currents. A police officer is seen swiftly swimming towards the man. While the officer catches hold of the man, two other men are seen plunging into the river. They fastly swim and reach near the duo. The man is seen brought to safety towards the end of the video.

The incident happened near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat and the two policemen have been identified as Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar.

“Haridwar – Seeing the young man drowning near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat #UttarakhandPolice swimmers HC Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar (Water Police) jumped into the river and pulled the youth out safely, which saved his life. The youth is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. #UKPoliceHaiSaath #RESCUE,” the police tweeted in Hindi.

The police officers earned plaudits online for the rescue operation. A user commented, “A shoutout : Kudos to bravehearts from @uttarakhandcops!!”

In June, three people stuck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sindh river were rescued by Army officers. The Srinagar residents were on a trip to Sarbal Sonamarg and their car got stuck after they attempted to take the vehicle across the river. Fortunately, they were spotted by Army officers, who saved them with the help of local police officers, as per reports.