Uttarakhand cop hands pen to mentally ill man missing for 10 years, one word reunites family

A mentally unwell elderly man in Uttarakhand was reunited with his family nearly a decade after he went missing from his home in Uttar Pradesh, thanks to one word he wrote in a police diary.
For several years, a man was spotted wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Sub-Inspector Vinod Fartyal, the newly appointed officer in charge of the Majkhali police outpost in nearby Ranikhet, noticed the man and brought him to the outpost. Fartyal initially tried to speak to him about his home and relatives. However, repeated conversations failed to elicit any clear information.
The officer then handed the man a diary and a pen and asked him to write down anything he could remember about his past.
The man wrote just one word: “Rajepur”. Taking the cue, the Majkhali police contacted the Rajepur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district and shared his photograph along with other available details.
After four days of inquiries, the police identified the man as Shyam Singh and traced his family.
Singh’s son and other relatives subsequently travelled from Uttar Pradesh to the Majkhali police outpost. The family was reunited with him after nearly 10 years.
According to his relatives, Singh had left his home around a decade ago while struggling with mental illness. The family had searched extensively for him but could not locate him and had eventually lost hope of finding him.
Sharing a video of Singh, an X handle, @KumaonJagran, wrote, “Sometimes the biggest achievement for the police isn’t an arrest or a case solved. It is helping a family find someone they had almost lost hope of ever seeing again.”
Watch here:
A Beautiful Story from Ranikhet, Uttarakhand: 10 Years Later, One Word Led a Missing Father Back to His Family
After nearly a decade, Shyam Singh, a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, has finally been reunited with his family, thanks to the sensitivity and persistence of… pic.twitter.com/yRfxGvf2IM
— Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) August 8, 2026
The post has gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Good people are everywhere; it’s just a matter of time before you meet them,” an X user wrote. “They must be rewarded,” another user tagged the UP Police and wrote.
“Salute SI Vinod Fartyal,” a third user reacted.