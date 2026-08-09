Uttarakhand cop hands pen to mentally ill man missing for 10 years, one word reunites family

A mentally unwell elderly man in Uttarakhand was reunited with his family nearly a decade after he went missing from his home in Uttar Pradesh, thanks to one word he wrote in a police diary.

For several years, a man was spotted wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Sub-Inspector Vinod Fartyal, the newly appointed officer in charge of the Majkhali police outpost in nearby Ranikhet, noticed the man and brought him to the outpost. Fartyal initially tried to speak to him about his home and relatives. However, repeated conversations failed to elicit any clear information.

The officer then handed the man a diary and a pen and asked him to write down anything he could remember about his past.