Uttarakhand cop hands pen to mentally ill man missing for 10 years, one word reunites family

Shyam Singh was spotted wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district for several years.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 9, 2026 01:00 PM IST
Uttarakhand Police missing man reunionUttarakhand cop helps elderly man reunite with his family after a decade (Photo: @KumaonJagran/X)
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A mentally unwell elderly man in Uttarakhand was reunited with his family nearly a decade after he went missing from his home in Uttar Pradesh, thanks to one word he wrote in a police diary.

For several years, a man was spotted wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Sub-Inspector Vinod Fartyal, the newly appointed officer in charge of the Majkhali police outpost in nearby Ranikhet, noticed the man and brought him to the outpost. Fartyal initially tried to speak to him about his home and relatives. However, repeated conversations failed to elicit any clear information.

The officer then handed the man a diary and a pen and asked him to write down anything he could remember about his past.

Elderly man went missing a decade ago

The man wrote just one word: “Rajepur”. Taking the cue, the Majkhali police contacted the Rajepur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district and shared his photograph along with other available details.

After four days of inquiries, the police identified the man as Shyam Singh and traced his family.

Singh’s son and other relatives subsequently travelled from Uttar Pradesh to the Majkhali police outpost. The family was reunited with him after nearly 10 years.

According to his relatives, Singh had left his home around a decade ago while struggling with mental illness. The family had searched extensively for him but could not locate him and had eventually lost hope of finding him.

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Sharing a video of Singh, an X handle, @KumaonJagran, wrote, “Sometimes the biggest achievement for the police isn’t an arrest or a case solved. It is helping a family find someone they had almost lost hope of ever seeing again.”

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The post has gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Good people are everywhere; it’s just a matter of time before you meet them,” an X user wrote. “They must be rewarded,” another user tagged the UP Police and wrote.

“Salute SI Vinod Fartyal,” a third user reacted.

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