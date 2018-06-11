Uttarakhand cop saves man’s life by carrying him 2km uphill on shoulders

The Facebook post by the Uttarakhand police, along with a picture of Bahuguna carrying the man, has over 1,600 shares in a matter of just a few days. (Source: Uttarakhand Police/Facebook) The Facebook post by the Uttarakhand police, along with a picture of Bahuguna carrying the man, has over 1,600 shares in a matter of just a few days. (Source: Uttarakhand Police/Facebook)

It was only a few days ago that the story of Sub Inspector Gagandeep Singh of Ramnagar police station, in Nainital district, won many hearts. He had rescued Irfan, a Muslim youth, from being heckled and assaulted mercilessly by an unruly mob consisting of people from radical Hindu outfits. Irfan was allegedly spotted with a young woman near a temple in Uttarakhand. Many hailed Singh a hero following his act of bravery and sheer humanity.

And now, adding another feather to Uttarakhand Police department’s hat, Sub Inspector Lokendra Bahuguna is in news for carrying a man on his shoulders uphill for two kilometres to take him to a healthcare centre in Yamunotri.

According to a Facebook post by Uttarakhand Police, Bahuguna was part of a team trying to manage traffic in Bhairo Ghati — a track between Vaishno Devi and Sanji Chhat. It was then that a man named Ranjhi Rajak, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, experienced a sudden pain in his chest and fell down.

While Bahuguna initially tried to put him on a horse, Rajak was not able to sit on it because of the extreme pain. That is when the SI decided to take the man on his shoulders and walk to the nearest healthcare centre, about two kilometres away. The story touched hearts on social media, just like how Singh’s act of kindness did. The Facebook post by the Uttarakhand police, with a picture of Bahuguna carrying the man, had collected over 1,600 shares in a matter of just a few days.

