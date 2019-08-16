Uttarakhand Police becomes latest entrant to join TikTok

With TikoTok enjoying skyrocketing popularity, the police too have joined the bandwagon to convey relevant messages to their audience. After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police has now opened an account on the popular short video app.

Advertising

Pushing its ongoing mission forward to bring messages on safety and social relevance to their audience, mostly the tech-savvy young generation, TikTok is slowly emerging as one of the preferred platform for the country’s police force. The popular app is becoming a medium to start conversations around various social issues as well as a platform to share awareness videos.

In just a span of a week, the force has clocked over 1.56 lakh ‘hearts’ (likes) and garnered over 14,000 fans, while the official Twitter handle of the force has little over 4,600 followers.

From self-defence technique videos to daring stunt footage of their bike squad, people on the app are quite impressed.

Advertising

“We believe being on TikTok gives us the opportunity to be easily approachable, while allowing us to connect with the general public at a very personal level,” Ashok Kumar, IPS, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand Police said in a statement explaining why the force decided to join the popular platform. “Uttarakhand Police would like to share awareness videos related to road safety, cyber security, woman safety and other social issues through this platform. We are looking forward to spreading more positivity in the state of Uttarakhand with our videos on the app,” he added.

“As part of our commitment to India’s growing digital community, it is a proud moment for us to collaborate with more and more law enforcement agencies across India and make a difference in the society through the power of our platform,” TikTok India’s Director of Public Policy Nitin Saluja said in the statement.

After drawing flak and vowing to address various criticism with an objective to change the image and how it is perceived, the viral app is now partnering with various groups and NGOs to use the platform to address some positive change.