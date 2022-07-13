scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Uttarakhand Police help a woman find her iPhone worth Rs 65k

The woman had lost her phone near Janaka bridge in Rishikesh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 9:23:17 pm
There are only a few lucky ones in the world who are reunited with their lost phone, especially if that phone is an expensive Apple iPhone.

However, thanks to Uttarakhand Police, a woman got her iPhone back.

ALSO READ |Mumbai Police helps locate Mumbai-based author’s lost laptop, sets yet another example

While sharing a photograph of the unnamed woman with her recovered phone, Uttarakhand police wrote that the woman had lost her iPhone worth Rs 65,000 in a crowded place near Janaka bridge in Rishikesh. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the police personnel deployed in the area, the phone was found and finally returned to the woman.

Commenting on Uttarakhand Police’s Instagram post, a Twitter user wrote, “Salute for our uttrakhand police ❤️”. Another person wrote, “Good job uttarakhand Mitra police ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

This is not the first time that Uttarakhand Police have been in the news for their good work. In July 2019, Uttarakhand Police personnel saved a man from drowning in Kangra Ghat in Haridwar.

The video of the dramatic rescue that showed police personnel battling the strong waves of the Ganga river and bringing the man to the banks went viral.

In July 2018, sub-inspector Lokendra Bahuguna from Uttarakhand Police earned the praise of netizens after he saved a man’s life by carrying him uphill for two kilometres to a healthcare centre in Yamunotri.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

