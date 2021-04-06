Viral Video: Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat tries to douse forest fire with a bush

Uttarakhand has witnessed over 1,000 incidents of forest fire over the last six months.

As several forest fires raged across Uttarakhand, a video of the state’s Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat using a bush to douse the fire has gone viral on social media. In the 30-second clip, Rawat is seen trying to put out the forest fire in Pauri district Monday by using a bush.

In the past six months, the state has reported over 1,000 incidents of forest fire, including over 45 on Sunday. As Uttarakhand reached to the Centre and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for support and assistance, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an emergency meeting with state government officials to tackle the situation.

Uttarakhand forest minister with his staff members dousing forest fire in Pauri district Monday evening

Since January, a series of forest fires have been reported in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh (Kullu Valley) and Nagaland-Manipur border (Dzukou Valley). While there are a number of reasons causing the fire, according to officials, major fires in India are triggered by human activities.