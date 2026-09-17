Man gives new Adidas shoes to delivery boy: ‘He was wet, had worn slippers’

An Instagram video capturing a man giving his shoes to a delivery partner in Uttarakhand has prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users praising the gesture.
Shared by Aman Sharma, the video begins with the line, “I gave my new shoes to my delivery boy because he needed it more than me.” It shows a man standing on his balcony and calling out to a delivery worker below.
He asks the worker if he would take a pair of shoes, before telling him that they were original Adidas footwear. The delivery partner, who is seen on a bike, stops to receive the shoes. The clip then shows him looking at the pair before riding away.
Sharma later explained that the worker was a Zepto delivery partner who had been out in the rain without a raincoat. “He had no raincoat, so he was wet, and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time on his cycle… he had worn slippers. So I just gave him my shoes,” he said.
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The gesture drew appreciation from several users, who also noticed that the delivery partner’s face was not shown in the video.
“I liked that you didn’t show his face,” one user wrote.
Another shared a personal experience, saying, “Gave monster to a delivery guy yesterday bro hugged me crying n he said ‘I always wanted to try but didn’t had money foh it’.”
“Just these kinda GESTURES are required in our country rather than spreading hatred,” a third user commented.
“You have done a wonderful job. Doing something like this brings a deeper sense of happiness from within than what the other person feels, and it makes the whole day feel great. You should create videos that inspire others,” another person wrote.