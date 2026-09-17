Man gives new Adidas shoes to delivery boy: ‘He was wet, had worn slippers’

Sharma later explained that the worker was a Zepto delivery partner who had been out in the rain without a raincoat.

An Instagram video capturing a man giving his shoes to a delivery partner in Uttarakhand has prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users praising the gesture.

Shared by Aman Sharma, the video begins with the line, “I gave my new shoes to my delivery boy because he needed it more than me.” It shows a man standing on his balcony and calling out to a delivery worker below.

He asks the worker if he would take a pair of shoes, before telling him that they were original Adidas footwear. The delivery partner, who is seen on a bike, stops to receive the shoes. The clip then shows him looking at the pair before riding away.