Uttarakhand BA graduate develops electric flying car; watch video

While the world buzzes about Tesla’s flying-car ambitions, an Indian innovator is drawing attention with his electric flying-vehicle prototype. His test-flight video is going viral because he developed the prototype after 13 years of online learning and hands-on experimentation—with no engineering degree.

Ravi Tamta, a BA graduate from Uttarakhand’s Almora district, developed an electric flying vehicle called HAPIDA SKYNeX and completed its test flight in August.

Tamta’s startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited, described the vehicle as a fully electric, zero-emission personal flying vehicle designed to carry one person.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI TAMTA (@ravi_tamta3)

Tamta, a resident of Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham, was inspired by the challenges of travelling through Uttarakhand’s hilly terrain. His goal is to aid short-distance travel, including access to remote areas and medical emergencies.

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Instagram users praised his innovation. One of them wrote, “Excellent show Ravi. Future of India is brighter than anyone can expect. And it’s not because of any political will but because of youngsters like you. God bless you & your team.”

Another commented, “Our kids are just amazing – imagine if they had all the support from society to do what they want to do. India will beat any other country hands down!”

A third commenter wrote, “Talent is not dependent on a degree. Persistent effort and passion inspire innovation.”

Tamta’s previous inventions reportedly include shoes that charge mobile phones, smart walking sticks for the blind, a bamboo-splitting machine, and firefighting equipment.