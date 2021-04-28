WATCH: Uttarakhand ambulance driver in PPE kit dances with wedding procession

While many found the video entertaining, others feared that he might potentially infect the people around him.

A video of an ambulance driver from Uttarakhand dancing along with a wedding procession donning a PPE kit has gone viral on the internet.

According to local reports, the driver, identified as Nainital-native Mahesh, was under immense mental stress after ferrying Covid positive patients in and out of hospitals.

As a wedding procession passed in front of the hospital he works for, he couldn’t stop himself from joining the baraath (wedding procession) and felt somewhat relieved after dancing.

Watch the video here:

Some positivity from Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Ambulance driver mahesh started dancing in a baraat as it crossed Sushila Tiwari Hospital. He said he carries COVID patients all day which leaves him in lot of stress. He was trying to dance as a stress buster. #spreadsomepositivity pic.twitter.com/DTYTuMDwYL — Mrs. Lucifer 💎 (@Ar_Shivangni) April 27, 2021

The video, presumably captured by one of the wedding guests, shows Mahesh dancing with the wedding procession in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhand on April 26.

Health care workers and hospitals are under immense pressure, grappling with a shortage of beds, oxygen and ventilators as the second wave of Covid-19 wreaks havoc on the country.

India, over the last 24 hours, recorded 3,60,960 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 deaths, which is the highest single-day toll so far.