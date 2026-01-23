‘I don’t know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel

Age, as they say, should never stand in the way of new beginnings. A 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has turned that belief into a living example, and his story has struck a chord online, with the internet cheering him on.

At a stage of life when many choose to slow down, Vinod Kumar Sharma chose to pick up a smartphone and press record. What followed was a moment of pure sincerity that touched millions online. Within just two days, his first vlog racked up tens of millions of views on Instagram, transforming him into an unexpected social media star.

The video was shared by Sharma, who captioned it, “Day-1 to One Day,” reflecting his quiet hope that this modest start might grow into something meaningful over time.

In the reel, Sharma records himself in selfie mode, introducing himself with a mix of nervousness and warmth. He candidly admits that this is uncharted territory for him, but it’s his willingness to step out of his comfort zone that makes the moment so endearing.

He begins by saying, “70 saal ki umar mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon (At the age of 70, I am making my first vlog)”. “Mujhe vlog banana nahi aata par mai koshish kar raha hoon… aasha hai aapko mera ye vlog pasand ayega (I don’t know how to vlog, but I’m trying… I hope you like this video).

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Kumar Sharma (@instauncle_9)

The reel was uploaded on January 20 from his Instagram account @instauncle_9, a username that has since become widely recognised. Within hours, the video began spreading rapidly across the platform.

What truly set the moment apart was the overwhelming love that followed. Comment sections filled up with encouragement, admiration, and joy. Even major brands joined in. Reliance Jio commented, “Aap start karo, hum aapke saath hai” (You start, we are with you), while Swiggy Instamart wrote, “aage k vlogs b upload kijiye uncle ji” (Please upload more vlogs, uncle ji).

A user wrote, “All the very best uncle, more power to you.” Another individual wrote, “Ap ka vlog Pakistan b ponch gya ..or vlogs bnaty rhein hm dekhty rhein.”

Another person added, “Jab koi Bda banda bachho ke saath judta hai ho bahut khushi hoti hai uncle ji aap ese hi hamesha vlog bnao hum aapko pura support karoge (When an elder connects with the younger generation, it brings immense happiness. Uncle ji, please keep making vlogs like this always, we will fully support you).“

Not just views, the video has garnered over 2.4 million likes.