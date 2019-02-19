Telangana Police earns praise for using folk songs to bust fake news

Toggle Menu
Using local oral storytelling tradition called 'Janapadam' in the state, police are trying to educate the villagers about social evils, fake news and Internet safety.

Many lauded the initiative online. (Source: Rema Rajeshwari/ Twitter)

Police forces across the country have tried various means to curb the spread of fake news, but official from the Telangana Police have come up with a unique method to teach villagers not to fall for fake news online: using folk songs.

Using ‘Janapadam’, the local oral storytelling tradition in the state, police are attempting to educate villagers about social evils, fake news and Internet safety. A video of the exercise, conducted by Police Kalabrundam (Cultural Troupe) in the Dokur village of Mahbubnagar district, has been shared widely online and is receiving a lot of praise.

Sharing the videos on Twitter, District Police Chief Rema Rajeshwari wrote, “#storytelling is one of the most effective strategies we use as part of our interventions among rural communities. Be it educating them about exercising ‘self-regulation’ while using social media or informing them of the various citizen-centric activities we take up.”

Many applauded the police for their unique initiative.

State units of the police have been using social media in the recent past to warn people against spreading fake news. To stop lynchings, Maharashtra Police provided WhatsApp helplines and rope in fact-checking sites to tackle fake news. While Assam Police used a Gully Boy-inspired rhyme to warn people about online scams, Rajasthan Police warned people against a fake video after the recent state elections.

