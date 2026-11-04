‘Never thought I’d hear her sing Rasputin’: Usha Uthup’s performance goes viral

Veteran singer Usha Uthup has once again given the Internet a nostalgic disco moment as she performed Boney M’s iconic hit, Rasputin. According to the viral social media post, the 78-year-old singer performed in Bengaluru on September 18.

In the viral video, the singer was seen donning her signature sari look and bindi as she performed the set.

“Never in my life I thought I’ll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin,” one user wrote as they shared the video on X.

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The video is reportedly from the Usha Uthup Dynamite Disco Club show, held as part of the District Logout gig series at Bengaluru’s The Humming Tree.