‘Never thought I’d hear her sing Rasputin’: Usha Uthup’s performance goes viral

The video shows Usha Uthup energetically singing 'Rasputin', wearing her signature sari and bindi.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 10:46 PM IST
Usha Uthup Rasputin videoKnown for her distinctive style, Usha Uthup has built a career spanning several decades
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Veteran singer Usha Uthup has once again given the Internet a nostalgic disco moment as she performed Boney M’s iconic hit, Rasputin. According to the viral social media post, the 78-year-old singer performed in Bengaluru on September 18.

In the viral video, the singer was seen donning her signature sari look and bindi as she performed the set.

“Never in my life I thought I’ll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin,” one user wrote as they shared the video on X.

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The video is reportedly from the Usha Uthup Dynamite Disco Club show, held as part of the District Logout gig series at Bengaluru’s The Humming Tree.

Usha Uthup sings ‘Rasputin’

Apart from Rasputin, the singer also performed Adele’s Skyfall and Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, bringing her distinctive musical style to songs spanning different genres and generations.

Watch here:

The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions.

“This seems very unsurprising? She always did pop. I remember attending a pop concert by her in the early 80s or so,” a user wrote.

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“She’s magical. Had to listen to the entire thing without skipping,” another user commented.

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“love her signature look, always in traditional kanjiwaram /reginal silk/handloom saree, with fresh gajra, gold jwellery, large statement bindi..artistic identity,” a third user reacted.

Known for her distinctive style, Uthup has built a career spanning several decades, performing everything from Indian classics to international pop and disco hits. She has given several hits, including Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho, Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache, Uri Uri Baba, Hari Om Hari, Darling, and more.

In 2024, Uthup was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for her contributions to art and music.

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