Twitter’s India users poke fun at its newest offering of ‘Fleets’

The ‘story’ feature has been there on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Whatsapp, and plenty of other apps for some time now. The latest to join the bandwagon is Twitter that has said it will test its own version of ephemeral tweet called “Fleets” that will disappear in 24 hours. The company first announced the feature in March and India is among the first few countries where it will be tested, and the rollout met with jokes from people on Twitter in India.
Explaining the new feature, the popular micro-blogging site said they’re on the testing phase and asked for feedback from its loyal users. (You can also our interview on why it’s being rolled out)
Testing, testing…
We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020
While some of Twitter’s India users were excited by the new feature, many said there was no need for the story-like option on the platform. Disappointed that the company has failed to recognise the most popular demand — an edit button — users said it’s quite frustrating to be handed something irrelevant.
Some also mocked the company for “copying from Facebook and Snapchat”, and shared memes and GIFs about struggling to find the difference between fleets and similar features in other apps:
Facebook, Instagram, twitter be like:#fleets pic.twitter.com/OdFdhKxmh1
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 9, 2020
When Twitter add #Fleets pic.twitter.com/CYE4hGuS89
— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) June 9, 2020
Twitter Introduce #fleets but not Introducing Edit Option
Public : pic.twitter.com/QeKeQnrEoX
— S̷h̷i̷v̷a̷m̷ ✨ HBD Himu 😍 (@Intrepid_SK) June 9, 2020
Whats app – Status
Facebook – Status
Instagram – Story
Twitter – #fleets pic.twitter.com/ceNeIIm8Go
— ⚡Rishansh (@badtamez_memer) June 9, 2020
Same shit, different app.
#Fleets #Stories pic.twitter.com/EJHuxtQnTn
— Avinash Singh (@Black_Wayfarer) June 9, 2020
#fleets feature on twitter…🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/4RDi3VMVK3
— Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 9, 2020
Twitter give us the edit button 😠😠#FleetsFeedback#Fleet #fleets pic.twitter.com/DgMDtUW2GU
— The WandMan (@thewandman101) June 9, 2020
Twitter after added #Fleets (story) feature like insta snapchat
Meanwhile me to twitter pic.twitter.com/Gs31oKIHZh
— Anjani Ladki👀💕 (@Alisa_Kher) June 9, 2020
People: ye twitter pe #fleets kyu leaya hai?
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ddj6dpONhy
— Pappi Boss always in gham (@pappi__boss) June 9, 2020
#fleets aur stories:) pic.twitter.com/s3R0pBiSOp
— him🅰️nshu maheshwari💧 (@baniyaboi) June 9, 2020
#fleets feature come on twitter
*People who like to put stories and like to go in dms* pic.twitter.com/FwqRLKqgbx
— Upasna🖤 (@_upasna_) June 9, 2020
Me to #Fleets pic.twitter.com/xURqrxUi3l
— प्रधान (@black_sparrow12) June 9, 2020
Some also complained that the feature wasn’t showing up despite updating the app.
After updating twitter still I’m not seeing #fleets feature….
me — pic.twitter.com/YC27W4SL6f
— आरज़ू 💕 (@SHAH_MyLoveLife) June 10, 2020
Everybody got #Fleets to their twitter,
But me without fleets🙄 pic.twitter.com/LKZwn9f2WW
— 🌸🌸🌸🥀 (@abey_saaayli) June 9, 2020
Everyone is sharing #fleets
Me who didn’t received this feature even after updating twitter : pic.twitter.com/PYBzsX2p77
— XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) June 9, 2020
Those who didn’t get #fleets on twitter. 😹😹😭 pic.twitter.com/uJRLEcZyFu
— i_m_sakshi✨ (@sleepy_pie_07) June 9, 2020
Talking about the new addition in the platform based on user feedback, the company’s product manager said that they are seeing “people become more comfortable about sharing what’s on their minds”.
Arguing the feature is most useful for people who uncomfortable with public tweets, Mo Al Adham said: “People who don’t usually Tweet are starting more conversations and sending both Fleets and Tweets. When people send a Fleet, they often share a number of thoughts rapidly.”
