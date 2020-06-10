scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19

Twitter’s India users poke fun at its newest offering of ‘Fleets’

Fleets option is a self-disappearing tweet similar to Instagram Stories that will vanish in 24 hours and will not have retweets, likes or public comments. However, Tweeple aren't very excited about the new introduction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 12:18:37 pm
twitter fleets, twiiter, twitter india fleets, twitter fleets memes, twitter fleets feedback, fleets vs stories, tech news, viral news, indian express Users trolled the tech company saying Twitter doesn’t care about it’s customers as the only thing everyone has ever wanted was an “edit button”.

The ‘story’ feature has been there on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Whatsapp, and plenty of other apps for some time now. The latest to join the bandwagon is Twitter that has said it will test its own version of ephemeral tweet called “Fleets” that will disappear in 24 hours. The company first announced the feature in March and India is among the first few countries where it will be tested, and the rollout met with jokes from people on Twitter in India.

Explaining the new feature, the popular micro-blogging site said they’re on the testing phase and asked for feedback from its loyal users. (You can also our interview on why it’s being rolled out)

While some of Twitter’s India users were excited by the new feature, many said there was no need for the story-like option on the platform. Disappointed that the company has failed to recognise the most popular demand — an edit button — users said it’s quite frustrating to be handed something irrelevant.

Some also mocked the company for “copying from Facebook and Snapchat”, and shared memes and GIFs about struggling to find the difference between fleets and similar features in other apps:

Some also complained that the feature wasn’t showing up despite updating the app.

Talking about the new addition in the platform based on user feedback, the company’s product manager said that they are seeing “people become more comfortable about sharing what’s on their minds”.

Arguing the feature is most useful for people who uncomfortable with public tweets, Mo Al Adham said: “People who don’t usually Tweet are starting more conversations and sending both Fleets and Tweets. When people send a Fleet, they often share a number of thoughts rapidly.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement