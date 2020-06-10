Twitter’s India users poke fun at its newest offering of ‘Fleets’

Users trolled the tech company saying Twitter doesn’t care about it’s customers as the only thing everyone has ever wanted was an “edit button”. Users trolled the tech company saying Twitter doesn’t care about it’s customers as the only thing everyone has ever wanted was an “edit button”.

The ‘story’ feature has been there on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Whatsapp, and plenty of other apps for some time now. The latest to join the bandwagon is Twitter that has said it will test its own version of ephemeral tweet called “Fleets” that will disappear in 24 hours. The company first announced the feature in March and India is among the first few countries where it will be tested, and the rollout met with jokes from people on Twitter in India.

Explaining the new feature, the popular micro-blogging site said they’re on the testing phase and asked for feedback from its loyal users. (You can also our interview on why it’s being rolled out)

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

While some of Twitter’s India users were excited by the new feature, many said there was no need for the story-like option on the platform. Disappointed that the company has failed to recognise the most popular demand — an edit button — users said it’s quite frustrating to be handed something irrelevant.

Some also mocked the company for “copying from Facebook and Snapchat”, and shared memes and GIFs about struggling to find the difference between fleets and similar features in other apps:

Twitter Introduce #fleets but not Introducing Edit Option Public : pic.twitter.com/QeKeQnrEoX — S̷h̷i̷v̷a̷m̷ ✨ HBD Himu 😍 (@Intrepid_SK) June 9, 2020

Whats app – Status

Facebook – Status

Instagram – Story

Twitter – #fleets pic.twitter.com/ceNeIIm8Go — ⚡Rishansh (@badtamez_memer) June 9, 2020

Twitter after added #Fleets (story) feature like insta snapchat Meanwhile me to twitter pic.twitter.com/Gs31oKIHZh — Anjani Ladki👀💕 (@Alisa_Kher) June 9, 2020

People: ye twitter pe #fleets kyu leaya hai? Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ddj6dpONhy — Pappi Boss always in gham (@pappi__boss) June 9, 2020

#fleets feature come on twitter

*People who like to put stories and like to go in dms* pic.twitter.com/FwqRLKqgbx — Upasna🖤 (@_upasna_) June 9, 2020

Some also complained that the feature wasn’t showing up despite updating the app.

Everyone is sharing #fleets Me who didn’t received this feature even after updating twitter : pic.twitter.com/PYBzsX2p77 — XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) June 9, 2020

Talking about the new addition in the platform based on user feedback, the company’s product manager said that they are seeing “people become more comfortable about sharing what’s on their minds”.

Arguing the feature is most useful for people who uncomfortable with public tweets, Mo Al Adham said: “People who don’t usually Tweet are starting more conversations and sending both Fleets and Tweets. When people send a Fleet, they often share a number of thoughts rapidly.”

