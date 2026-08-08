‘Culture shock’: Indian professional shares 5 things US workplaces ‘get remarkably right’

An Indian professional’s take on workplace culture in the United States has sparked a conversation on LinkedIn, with many people relating to his observations on punctuality, accountability, preparation and communication at work.

In a LinkedIn post, Anushk S looked back on his experience of moving to the US for higher education and said the transition came with a major “culture shock”.

“When I moved to America for higher education, the first thing I experienced was a culture shock. The way things are dealt here versus the way I had learned back home,” he wrote.

After living and working in the US for several years, Anushk said he had picked up five workplace habits that he believes American workplaces “get remarkably right” and that professionals elsewhere could learn from.