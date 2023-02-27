scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India

The woman named Steph tried to tip the man who returned her wallet but he vehemently refused.

The woman named Steph was travelling with her husband Pete and their son Hays to Gujarat's Bhuj.
A US woman travelling by train in India lost her wallet. However, an Indian man contacted her soon on Instagram and let her know that he had found it. But what happened next left the woman surprised.
The woman named Steph was travelling with her husband Pete and their son Hays to Gujarat’s Bhuj.

Steph left behind her wallet mistakenly and received a message on Instagram from a man named Chirag a few days later. Chirag runs a shop at the Bhuj railway station and Steph came to the shop to pick up her wallet. After thanking Chirag for keeping her wallet safe with him, Steph offered him a tip which he politely refused. Even after insisting that he take some money, Chirag vehemently refused which left Steph teary-eyed. “I feel like there’s so much negative news that comes out of India and there’s so much positive that happens here,” Steph says in a video. “It’s a beautiful country this,” her husband Pete then says.

Also Read |Wallet lost in Mumbai local train returned to man after 14 years

“Thank you, Chirag. Welp, this has blown up on @YouTube and in the last few days, I’ve learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is India (I’ve been loving all of the other lost and found stories!), and lastly, how many people think I lost my wallet on purpose (in month 17 of traveling with a three-year-old, I assure you that this kind of carelessness comes naturally),” an excerpt of the caption reads.

Watch the video below:

Posted on February 2, the video has amassed 80,000 views.

“Not only him, most of the Indians don’t take tip for doing such thing, in fact we don’t feel it’s so big help, we grow up with the mindset like that if you found something valuable in public places we try to give them back if not possible surrender it to near by police station,” commented a user. “In India, we don’t offer money for genuine kindness and support. It’s a country full of emotions. >75% would do it with a smile cause that’s what Indian Culture is all about. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ You made us Proud Chirag!” appreciated another netizen.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 17:09 IST
