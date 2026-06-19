US woman impressed by Mumbai Metro’s cleanliness, safety: ‘America needs to learn from India’

One feature that particularly stood out to her was the dedicated women’s coach

An American traveller has gone viral after sharing her first experience on the Mumbai Metro, calling it cleaner, safer, and more efficient than many public transport systems she has used back home.

In an Instagram video titled ‘Mumbai Metro Experience’, Liz documented her journey on the city’s metro network and appeared impressed from the moment she entered the station. “I’m in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. One ticket is only Rs 20,” she said in the clip. Admiring the station’s upkeep, she added, “The station’s so clean, and I love the doors here. It’s so safe.”

Liz went on to compare the experience with public transport in the United States, saying the Mumbai Metro felt noticeably cleaner than the New York City Subway. She also appreciated the air-conditioned coaches, remarking, “And it’s really cold. It is so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice.”