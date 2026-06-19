US woman impressed by Mumbai Metro’s cleanliness, safety: ‘America needs to learn from India’

An American traveller has gone viral after sharing her first experience on the Mumbai Metro, calling it cleaner, safer, and more efficient than many public transport systems she has used back home.
In an Instagram video titled ‘Mumbai Metro Experience’, Liz documented her journey on the city’s metro network and appeared impressed from the moment she entered the station. “I’m in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. One ticket is only Rs 20,” she said in the clip. Admiring the station’s upkeep, she added, “The station’s so clean, and I love the doors here. It’s so safe.”
Liz went on to compare the experience with public transport in the United States, saying the Mumbai Metro felt noticeably cleaner than the New York City Subway. She also appreciated the air-conditioned coaches, remarking, “And it’s really cold. It is so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice.”
One feature that particularly stood out to her was the dedicated women’s coach. “Over here, they have the women’s compartment, and I haven’t seen that in any other countries. The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India,” she concluded.
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The video quickly drew attention online, with many users saying it was refreshing to see India’s public infrastructure being praised. One user wrote, “Thank you for the last line, you are always welcome.” Another commented, “Welcome to aamchi mumbai…”
A third person added, “Woman compartments are because they are the risk of women’s harassment and outrages of her modesty. Cleaning fact has improved. Well done Mumbai.”
A fourth individual suggested, “Try aqua line the underground metro in mumbai.” A comment reads, “Please try Mumbai locals in peak hour once and then share your experience.”
Another user suggested that Liz should experience Delhi Metro as well, widely-regarded as one of the best metro systems in the world. “East or west, Delhi Metro is the best,” the user wrote.