Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

US vs India: Hilarious ‘flag trend’ memes capture how desis react to different situations

With mostly flags of the US and India, netizens are tickling some funny bones online, using popular memes to express how Indians react in differently in any given situation mostly involving sarcastic jibes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 3, 2021 12:02:03 pm
ind vs us flag memes, indians vs americans memes, twitter flag memes, usa india flag memes, how indians react in situations, viral news, funny desi memes, indian expressThe trend capturing the cultural difference and common habits in Indian household and popular culture has started a laughing riot online.

The year 2021 has just started and desi meme-makers are already on a roll churning out hilarious memes to keep everyone’s spirit high online.

With mostly flags of the US and India, netizens are tickling some funny bones online, using popular memes to express how Indians react differently in different situations As the trend progressed, some replaced the US flag with flag of other countries to draw parallels.

Check out some of the funniest tweets of the trend here:

