US vs India: Hilarious ‘flag trend’ memes capture how desis react to different situations

The trend capturing the cultural difference and common habits in Indian household and popular culture has started a laughing riot online.

The year 2021 has just started and desi meme-makers are already on a roll churning out hilarious memes to keep everyone’s spirit high online.

With mostly flags of the US and India, netizens are tickling some funny bones online, using popular memes to express how Indians react differently in different situations As the trend progressed, some replaced the US flag with flag of other countries to draw parallels.

Check out some of the funniest tweets of the trend here:

🇺🇸: You look different and beautiful today. 🇮🇳: Lagta hai aaj muhh dhoya hai. — kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 :- Ouch..I bit my tongue 🇮🇳 :- Kaun gaali diya be — Golगप्पू (@LamerGappu) January 2, 2021

🇱🇷: Oh shit! Only one week is left for the exams I should start preparing 🇮🇳: One day before the exam pic.twitter.com/nLYoLv01aq — Param_Anand07 (@the_aryans119) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : United we stand, divided we fall 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/TIXrT76XSs — Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : We have not received the wedding Card, so we cannot go to the party . 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/3n72Lz8dv1 — गुप्ता जी !! (@Aman0142) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : bro; I don’t have any money. 🇮🇳 : Main Gareeb hoon pic.twitter.com/6LFLHSTGTR — Bittu (@iamwitman) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : We need new batteries.

🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/3xkuLlTqnZ — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: [Laughs in English]

🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/i7OQGgqT42 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) January 2, 2021