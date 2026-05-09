Indian creator shocked after paying Rs 5,300 for dosas, Rs 6,300 for Uber in US: ‘I’m questioning my life’

Travelling abroad can often come with a harsh financial reality check, especially for Indians earning in rupees and spending in dollars. That’s exactly what content creator Aakriti Pandey spoke about in a viral Instagram video after visiting the US, where even basic expenses left her stunned.

Sharing her experience, Pandey said the trip had her “questioning her life” because of how expensive everyday things felt once converted into INR. From airport transport to breakfast, the costs quickly added up.

“The world has become an expensive place for us Indians. This is the video that I recently made comparing Malaysian Ringgit and Thai Baht to INR, and now I have landed in the US and I find it funny. One dollar is Rs 93 to Rs 95 as of today, and this trip is making me question my life,” she said.

She explained that getting from the airport to her hotel late at night itself cost a fortune. “Firstly, public transport, it’s non-existent. If you land at midnight, your Uber will cost you almost close to your one-night stay. Like, I paid $67 (Rs 6,325) yesterday night just to reach my hotel, or motel I would like to call it,” she added.

Food and coffee prices surprised her just as much. According to Pandey, even budget coffee options in the US felt overpriced compared to what’s available back home.

“Coffee, I think it’s the best time to take a caffeine break for me, or maybe a three-to-four-dollar coffee at 7-Eleven, which is yuck. In India, you get fancy coffee beans with almond milk in this amount,” she said.

She also recalled spending nearly Rs 5,300 on breakfast after ordering three dosas in California’s Bay Area. “Yesterday we felt like eating dosas for breakfast, and three dosas in the Bay Area today cost you $57, 5,300 rupees for three dosas! People tell me all the time to stop converting to INR, forget about it. But excuse me? How can you, if you earn in INR and spend in dollars?” she remarked.

Story continues below this ad

Pandey went on to joke that travelling to countries like the US feels far easier when someone else is footing the bill. “It’s just so much better to visit here in company expense or sponsorship, otherwise, it is going to give you too much anxiety, dude,” she said.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakriti Pandey (@byaakriti)

In her caption, she reflected further on the stress of constantly converting expenses mentally while abroad. “Earning in INR, spending in dollars, and converting every meal and cab ride. Does this happen with you guys too? The big American dream? It’s almost time for me to start looking for jobs. Is it just me, or does everyone have general money anxiety these days? But who am I to complain? My friends with jobs in the US would probably have a good laugh at this.”

The video struck a chord online, with many users saying they related to her experience. One user shared, “The whole point is that people able to plan a trip to SF / Bay area is by itself on the privileged side. It’s not about rupee being 95 or 100, even when the rupee was at 42 (yeah that’s when I moved to the US) it seemed exactly the same way as it is now. The coffee would have cost $4 at Starbucks and now it costs $7.5 or even $9 in some areas. Even for an avg American it’s effin expensive. At this stage the fact that you could plan to go somewhere and that too to the one of the most expensive places on earth, you should count that as you are making great in life to be able to achieve that.”

Another user commented, “That’s the sad reality of the rupee at the moment. Thanks for highlighting it. Indians who dream of travelling the world should know that travelling abroad can seriously burn a hole in your pocket. Don’t just go by those Instagram perfect reels, the reality is very different.”

Story continues below this ad

A third person wrote, “I agree – also the food and coffee is so bad, it’s like spending to just survive! I feel US is overrated and the American dream sold to us is a scam.”

“As a person who travelled only 2 countries and planning a third one I can totally relate. Even if someone is travelling for the first time they will start understanding this feeling as soon as they land in another country,” another comment reads.

A fifth individual wrote, “100%. Every single time I paid online, a calculator started working in my head.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and personal experiences, which have not been independently verified. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute professional financial or travel advice.