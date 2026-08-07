Indian mom reveals US preschool costs of Rs 9 lakh; netizens react: ‘It’s the same in Bengaluru’

For many parents, preschool is the first major education expense they face. For Indian content creator Sonal Chaudhary, who lives in Simsbury, Connecticut, that reality became clear during a recent visit to a private preschool for her two-year-old daughter, Bani. She later shared the experience on Instagram, where her video has sparked a discussion about how expensive early childhood education can be in the United States.

Sonal explained that she visited the school to understand the admission process and the kind of learning environment it offered. During the tour, a staff member named Cheryl walked her through the classrooms, daily routine, and the activities children participate in, including singing, yoga, creative play, and early learning exercises.

One thing that caught Sonal’s attention was the class size. The preschool follows a teacher-to-child ratio of two teachers for every eight children, allowing for more individual attention and closer supervision.

The conversation became even more interesting when the fees were discussed. According to Sonal, a programme that runs two days a week costs roughly Rs 4 lakh a year, while a full five-day schedule is priced at nearly Rs 9 lakh annually. The school year runs from September to late June, and children attend classes from 8.45 am to 11.45 am.

She admitted that the numbers initially felt shocking, but after seeing the facilities, personalised attention and overall learning setup, she understood why many parents choose such schools despite the cost. She also pointed out that these institutions are privately run, which contributes to the higher fees.

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In her caption, Sonal reminded viewers that “it’s important to know that public school (kindergarten through 12th grade) is free in the United States, so preschool is one of the major early education expenses for many families.”

Her post quickly attracted reactions from people comparing preschool costs in India and the US. Some felt the difference was not as large as it seemed.

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“It’s same in Bengaluru as well for good preschools,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “It’s the same in major cities in India. If we compare the purchase parity it’s equally expensive in India. One major advantage in India is there is more space and activities involved in preschools.”

A third added, “This is pretty normal in the U.S. now, and it’s becoming common in India as well. Four or five lakh is no longer considered a big deal…”.