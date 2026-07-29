Bengaluru engineer returns to India after completing master’s in US: ‘I couldn’t secure a job’

Many Indians head to the United States with dreams of building a successful career, but not every journey unfolds as expected. For Bengaluru-based software engineer Mohith R Gowda, what began as an ambitious plan to start a career in the US ended with an unexpected flight back home after months of unsuccessful job hunting.

Despite earning a Master’s degree in Computer Science from a US university, Gowda’s dream of securing a tech career in America was cut short by a challenging job market. Faced with an impending visa deadline and no job offer in hand, he made the difficult decision to return home to India.

Reflecting on the experience in a LinkedIn post, Gowda described it as one of the most difficult phases of his life. He shared that he had poured years of effort into pursuing his dream, spending countless nights studying, making personal sacrifices and preparing for the opportunities he hoped would come his way.

Despite applying to hundreds of positions, attending interviews and completing numerous coding assessments, the breakthrough never arrived in time.

Returning to India, he said, was far from the future he had imagined.

“The journey has also been financially challenging. Watching my savings disappear while continuing the job search has been one of the hardest experiences of my life. There have been moments when I questioned myself, but I refuse to let this chapter define my future,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Check out the post:

Rather than dwelling on the setback, Gowda said he was now seeking opportunities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, data science and software engineering, and urged recruiters and professionals to reach out if they know of relevant openings.

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“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. I’m ready for the next chapter, and I hope it’s just around the corner,” he concluded.

His post struck a chord with many on social media, where users applauded his openness and perseverance. Several people responded with encouraging messages, while others shared job referrals and leads in the hope of helping him get back on his feet.

“All the best!! Good luck for everything,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Why aspire for a job in the US? Our Country has plenty of opportunities. One can start one’s own company like what I did. Now we are into the 50th year of existence. Although I graduated from India’s most prestigious institute, which produces great scientists and a Nobel Laureate, I never wanted to go to the USA or UK or one of those so-called advanced countries.”