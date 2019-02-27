US company sells ‘original’ grass-fed ‘Ghee Oil’, faces backlash from Indians

For most Indians, Ghee needs no introduction. Used in almost all cuisines from sweet to savoury, this class of clarified butter is something that many have grown up eating. However, when a Los Angeles based company, Fourth and Heart, fiddled with the traditional Ghee and mixed it with other oils, Indians were not pleased.

According to the US company’s website, the Ghee Oil they make is made from the milk sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows in New Zealand and it also comes in different flavours — Original, California Garlic, Himalayan Pink Salt, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean. Moreover, it is not just pure Ghee but a mixture of several other ingredients. “This is what they have done to our ghee,” tweeted @BabaGlocal while sharing a picture of the Ghee oil.

This is what they have done to our ghee pic.twitter.com/D1ZfuagHaz — Angry Cussing Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 25, 2019

It did not take long for the desi netizens to notice the post and express their anger over “Ghee-Oil”. “Yes yes. Pls give me ghee oil on my naan bread with my chai tea,” a Twitter user mocked the foreign company.

They are really testing the patience of desis now. https://t.co/PGmfUi1n89 — Filmy KEEDA :) (@manishtamancha) February 27, 2019

Dalda must be rolling in its grave 🙃 https://t.co/DTFSkPHQPo — Abhimanyu (@ItsMisterJadhav) February 26, 2019

@niannelynn similar to naan bread and chai tea methinks https://t.co/y6YtJPUtRW — گلوبل مغلوب (@GlobalMouthful) February 26, 2019

Yes yes. Pls give me ghee oil on my naan bread with my chai tea 😑 https://t.co/6tN5XTtBLr — Noooovvvyyyaaaa (@oye_bubbly_) February 26, 2019

Ghee OIL? Can you Ruko-Stop please? Dhanyawaad-Thank you. https://t.co/2gEqkqk6VT — Richa Arora (@RichPurelyRich) February 26, 2019

When the label says pour, it means down the drain. — Bhanupriya Rao (@bhanupriya_rao) February 25, 2019

Interestingly, another user of the product, who recently found out that the “mid-heat hybrid MCT-ghee oils” is a mixture of various oils such as coconut and avocado, tweeted, “I used this stupid ghee oil thing for 2 years thinking it was actual ghee. I realised last month only that it was just some random oils mixed together that somehow gave the ghee like texture.”