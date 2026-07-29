Indian woman married to US soldier reveals 3 military perks: ‘Buy a house for Rs 13,000’

Megha asks her husband, Mitchell Leyland Hill, to explain the advantages. Hill begins with education, calling it "free education for life."

An Indian content creator married to a US Army soldier recently gave her followers a glimpse of some of the perks of military life in the United States.

Megha, who regularly shares moments from their everyday life on a joint Instagram account, posted a video highlighting what they described as the “three biggest benefits” of being a military family.

In the clip, Megha asks her husband, Mitchell Leyland Hill, to explain the advantages. Hill begins with education, calling it “free education for life.” “For the entire country in any school, they’ll pay you $1000 a month to go to school,” he says.