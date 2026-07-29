Indian woman married to US soldier reveals 3 military perks: ‘Buy a house for Rs 13,000’

An Indian content creator married to a US Army soldier recently gave her followers a glimpse of some of the perks of military life in the United States.
Megha, who regularly shares moments from their everyday life on a joint Instagram account, posted a video highlighting what they described as the “three biggest benefits” of being a military family.
In the clip, Megha asks her husband, Mitchell Leyland Hill, to explain the advantages. Hill begins with education, calling it “free education for life.” “For the entire country in any school, they’ll pay you $1000 a month to go to school,” he says.
He also says military personnel receive free healthcare for life through the Department of Veterans Affairs and can access treatment at facilities across the country.
The final benefit, according to the couple, is related to home ownership. “All you have to do is pay for the paperwork, which is $140, and get the keys to the house,” Hill says.
“Which is almost Rs 13,000 and you can buy a house,” Megha adds.
View this post on Instagram
The video has racked up more than two million views on Instagram, with users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts.
“Lucky girl she gets government job husband,” one user joked.
“These benefits and much more are available to Indian defence and ex defence personnel and their family,” another wrote.
“Why does it feel like army recruitment video for Indians,” a third commenter remarked.
Another user compared the benefits to their own experience growing up in an Indian Army family.
“It’s the same in India too, my father was in army and we used to get army quarters within army area cantonment for families. Best study at military schools run by military itself including pick/drop off and highly educated army wife’s as teachers. Eating allowance can’t even tell you it was too much. Discounted Groceries for army families within military area ofc with pickup/drop services of army wife’s.”