‘Still throws it on ground’: US architect on how Indians treat trash outside their homes

Damon Zumbroegel said people kept the areas immediately outside their homes clean (Photo: @DamonZumbroegel/X)

A US-based architect’s observations about India’s “trash problem” have drawn attention on social media after he noted a stark contrast while observing Indian neighbourhoods.

Damon Zumbroegel said people kept the areas immediately outside their homes clean, but waste often ends up in public spaces.

“Trash in India is EVERYWHERE….Almost EVERYWHERE. But…..there’s no trash on ‘that side of the fence’,” he wrote. “Indians clean the front of their homes everyday. Sweeping and washing, it’s a ceremony, and yet just over there is …..trash,” he wrote in a post on X.

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From natural products to plastic

Zumbroegel then offered his explanation for what he described as India’s waste problem, linking it to changes in the materials traditionally used for packaging and containers.