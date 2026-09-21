‘Still throws it on ground’: US architect on how Indians treat trash outside their homes

A US-based architect’s observations about India’s “trash problem” have drawn attention on social media after he noted a stark contrast while observing Indian neighbourhoods.
Damon Zumbroegel said people kept the areas immediately outside their homes clean, but waste often ends up in public spaces.
“Trash in India is EVERYWHERE….Almost EVERYWHERE. But…..there’s no trash on ‘that side of the fence’,” he wrote. “Indians clean the front of their homes everyday. Sweeping and washing, it’s a ceremony, and yet just over there is …..trash,” he wrote in a post on X.
Zumbroegel then offered his explanation for what he described as India’s waste problem, linking it to changes in the materials traditionally used for packaging and containers.
He said India historically relied heavily on natural materials such as banana leaves and bamboo. He argued that when these materials were discarded, they could naturally decompose and return to the earth.
“India has a long history, and up until a few years ago there simply was ‘no trash’,” he wrote, adding that traditional containers made from materials were eventually replaced by plastic.
Zumbroegel said that while the materials used in everyday consumption have changed, some disposal habits have changed more slowly. “All those natural containers have been replaced by plastics, but India still throws it on the ground,” he wrote.
He said this could explain the amount of visible waste in the country, arguing that “thousands of years of ‘throwing’ things away is not changed easily.”
Read his post here:
Trash in India is EVERYWHERE…..
……Almost EVERYWHERE.
India has a trash problem, it’s everywhere! Why?
But…..there’s no trash on “that side of the fence”.
Indians clean the front of their homes everyday. Sweeping and washing, it’s a ceremony, and yet just over there is… pic.twitter.com/kxBzL0Q8AL
— Damon Zumbroegel (@DamonZumbroegel) September 21, 2026
The post has since gone viral, amassing a wave of reactions.
“Agreed and it’s mostly lack of civic sense, which should start mostly in schools as the parents don’t have it. It pains my heart to see the country like this,” a user wrote.
“Our culture’s value system is twisted. Out of sight out of mind. As long as trash is out of their premises, that’s all they care. Most people don’t think twice before throwing the plastic wrapper in their hand. That is the mindset we want to change. But it’s friggin hard,” another user commented.
“I have seen many educated people do this just because they are habitual of doing this and can’t see this as an issue. They will keep their home neat and clean but pollute everywhere else they go,” a third user reacted.