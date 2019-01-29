As ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ continues to rule box office, Amul joins ‘How’s the Josh’ bandwagon

As Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is dominating box-office numbers and getting a thumbs up from the audience, one dialogue from the film has captured hearts of people in the virtual and real world alike. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Manohar Parrikar, all have used the film’s line — ‘How’s the Josh?’ and got a thundering response of ‘High Sir!’ emulating the patriotic zeal of the Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut.

Now, the hit dialogue which has also got a meme treatment from Twitter users as well as the police forces in the country, Amul featured the dialogue in its latest cartoon. Tweaking the line, the topical features a caricature of Vicky Kaushal with an automatic rifle in one hand and butter toast in another. With a tagline of “Makhan ka Josh”, the dairy brand asked its lovers to “raid the fridge”.

Kaushal, who plays the lead role in the movie, retweeted the cartoon and others too loved its pictorial tribute. While some came up with an innovative version of ‘High Sir’, others used other dialogues of the movie in their replies. A few altered it a little to make it even better.

Aditya Dhar, the film’s director, thanked the brand and called it an “honour” to be featured in their latest topical.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is based on the real-life events is a dramatised account of the retaliation by the Indian Army to the 2016 Uri attack.

The film released on January 11 this year has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box-office and is still soaring high despite new releases.