UPSC Mains 2021: Essay paper sparks meme fest online

UPSC exams are little known to be materials for memes online. However, Friday’s examination was different as the first paper led to a laughing riot online.

On January 7, as candidates sat to write their essay paper for the 2021 Mains exam, many didn’t expect a “googly” as it looked as though they were appearing for a Philosophy examination. Aspiring IAS candidates were asked to write two essays, each ranging between 1,000 and 1,200 words.

While for section A, students saw questions like: “Philosophy of wantlessness is Utopian, while materialism is a chimera” and “The real is rational and the rational is real”, for section B, the paper read: “Hand that rocks the cradle rules the world” and “What is research, but a blind date with knowledge!”

Today’s #UPSC Mains Essay paper Sharing for aspirants so that they can practice at home on their own. Which two you will pick and why? Would love to know explanations behind picking essays. pic.twitter.com/Mc2lE0hYT6 — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) January 7, 2022

Soon, it led to jokes and memes, with even IAS officers joining in on the fun as one said, “There is a common saying among #UPSC aspirants that After couple of attempts, one will become a philosopher!” Adding that the paper sure was set by a “veteran”.

Some, however tried to cheer up the aspirants, urging them not to feel dejected and concentrate on enhancing their communication skills as the exam is basically to assess how candidates react to unforeseen situations.

A few also argued that the paper was unfair for students other than philosophy graduates. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

