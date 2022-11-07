scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

‘UPSC aspirant’: IAS officer shares sticker pasted on motorcycle; leaves netizens amused

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the photo of a motorbike with the sticker, UPSC aspirant, on Twitter.

Driving on Indian roads, you must have come across many things written on the back or front of vehicles. From scribbling the names of vehicle owners or their family members to witty phrases or designations, people are fond of giving their vehicles a personal touch. But one person posted a sticker on his motorcycle that would leave you amused as it is not a designation or a phrase but defines his current goal in life.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, shared the photo of a motorcycle with the words, ‘UPSC aspirant’, written on its front visor. A lot of people prepare meticulously to clear the UPSC exam and become bureaucrats.

For many, preparing for the UPSC exam is a full-time job as one needs to study for several hours a day and most people go to coaching institutes as well. In his post, Sharan also wished the person good luck with the exam.

Shared on November 5, the tweet has received more than 9,000 likes so far.

IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay, collector and DM of Deogarh, commented on the post with a laughing emoji. “Sir, your kind comment may enhanced the energy for preparing for this toughest examination of our country. God may blessings you all the time,” commented a user. “Positive approach,” wrote another

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 06:32:17 pm
