From piggy bank to plot: UP woman’s 9-year savings story goes viral

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has said she bought a plot of land with the money she saved for nine years in a piggy bank, prompting a wave of reactions on social media.

Diksha Jaiswal, popular as @djmadgirl on Instagram, recently shared a video saying she started saving in 2017.

“What did you achieve by saving money since 2017?” the video asks.

Jaiswal then shows the savings she had accumulated over the years. She is seen opening a piggy bank and taking out a collection of notes and coins that she had gradually set aside.

More than a piggy bank

Her savings were not limited to a single piggy bank.