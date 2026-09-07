From piggy bank to plot: UP woman’s 9-year savings story goes viral

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has said she bought a plot of land with the money she saved for nine years in a piggy bank, prompting a wave of reactions on social media.
Diksha Jaiswal, popular as @djmadgirl on Instagram, recently shared a video saying she started saving in 2017.
“What did you achieve by saving money since 2017?” the video asks.
Jaiswal then shows the savings she had accumulated over the years. She is seen opening a piggy bank and taking out a collection of notes and coins that she had gradually set aside.
Her savings were not limited to a single piggy bank.
In the video, Jaiswal is also seen taking cash out of a bag and other containers before eventually displaying around seven to eight bundles of money. The collection includes both coins and currency notes saved over the years.
Jaiswal then shows the plot of land that she bought using the savings. She is later seen posing with family and friends at the property.
The video does not mention how much money Jaiswal saved over the nine years or the plot’s price. It also does not specify the property’s exact location or size.
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The video has since gone viral and has garnered more than 3.6 million views, with users commenting on her method and some appreciating her.
“So every year relative were giving her 2 lakhs atleast to buy a plot after 9 yrs Maths is not Mathing somehow,” a user said.
“So happy to see a girl getting something by her own,” another user commented.
“Life is too short to hold such level of patience,” a third user added.