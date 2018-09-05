Follow Us:
Oops! UP university issues student’s admit card with Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 3:10:45 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan admit card, UP university amitabh bachchan admit card, uttar pradesh news, UP man amitabh bachchan photo admit card, bizarre news, odd news, weird news, indian express The student has been allowed to sit for his exam but is worried his mark sheet might have the same photo. (Source: File photo, ANI UP/ Twitter)
Being mistaken for superstar Amitabh Bachchan can be a delightful surprise. But this is not always the case. A student in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district was shocked when he received his examination admit card with a photo of the veteran Bollywood actor instead of his.

Amit Dwivedi, a student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya who is preparing for his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) exam received the card with his details but not his photo. The admit card was issued by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Faizabad.

Talking to news agency ANI, Dwivedi claimed that he had submitted all documents and his picture and could not understand how this gaffe happened. “I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan,” the report quoted him.

Although the authorities have allowed him to appear in the exam, the man is worried that his marksheet might have the same picture of the actor. “I have been allowed to write my examination after submitting additional documents, however now I am worried about my marksheet which might also have Amitabh Bachchan’s picture.”

Amit Dwivedi with the admit card issued by university. (Source: ANI UP/ Twitter)

The college administration, however, said that the mistake could have occurred while filling out the forms. “Amit is a regular student of our college and has filled his examination form. It is possible that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form committed the error,” Gurpendra Mishra, a senior official at the college said.

“There is also a possibility that University might have erred,” he added. “Efforts will be made that a correct marksheet is issued,” Mishra was quoted in the report.

