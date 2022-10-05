UP students detonate Ravan effigy with just a click

Earlier this week, the B. Tech students of the Institute of Technology and Management from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur created an innovative way to detonate the effigy of Ravana. The students conceived a way to connect the effigy to a device through a wire. They then triggered the device to detonate the effigy through a mobile phone.

A video capturing this remote burning of Ravan’s effigy was posted on Twitter by ANI on Tuesday. The one-minute and 13-second video showed, the three feet Ravan effigy erupting into flames with just one click.

This video shared by the news agency has been viewed over 43,000 times.

Many parts of India celebrate Dussehra by performing Ramleela, hosting events with folk dances like garba and dandiya, and burning the effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakaran as they mark the victory of good over evil. However, the effigy burning often leads to accidents as people who are tasked with lighting the effigy get injured in the process. This technological innovation can be used to prevent such accidents as one can burn the effigies from a distance.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Very good and an inspiration to others.” While many netizens lauded the efforts of the students, some people seemed unimpressed. “Detonator has been in use in ages. What did they invent?,” a Twitter user wrote.