‘Aloo in baloo’: UP street vendor roasts potatoes in sand, intrigues foodies

Indian cuisine is a beautiful amalgamation of multiple cultural practices, different to a varying degree in taste and techniques. And it’s almost impossible to try out or know about every unique dish in the vast country. Recently, a food blogger shared a video of the street vendor cooking potatoes in sand, and the video took most by surprise.

Amar Sirohi, who runs a page named ‘Foodie_incarnate’, recently travelled to Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi to try out a special street food involving the humble aloo. What makes it special is that fact that the vendor selling roasted potatoes used just sand to cook the vegetable!

In a video being widely shared online, it shows the man tossing and cooking the potatoes in a huge kadai filled with sand, sitting atop a burning hot tandoor oven. As it takes around 20 mins for the vegetables to get cooked, the blogger highlights how difficult the process must been as the flame from the oven keeps blowing outside and the vendor is seen stirring the kadai continuously.

Watch the video here:

After some time, the skin of the potato turns black and the vendor is seen removing the vegetable with his bare hands, while the hot sand is seen bubbling. He then skilfully removes the skin of the roasted potatoes by just shaking it in a cane basket, much like the process of sieving.

Despite the rigorous efforts that go in while making the dish — served with butter, masala and coriander chutney — the delicious snack is available for just Rs 20 per plate (around 200gm). In case, one is interested too, they can visit his stall near a street in Gola Bazaar.

Although the cooking technique came as a surprise to many watching the video around the country, people from Uttar Pradesh pointed put it’s been there for ages and is not something new but a traditional cooking technique. They also highlighted that owing to more efforts required, many are moving to easier, more convenient methods. However, they were quick to stress that the taste is almost impossible to recreate while using a different way.