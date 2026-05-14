UP storm video: Man thrown into air as powerful winds lash Bareilly

he police said Nanhe-miyan, a resident of Babiyana village in the Bhamora area, had taken shelter inside a wedding venue when the storm suddenly intensified (Source: @PiyushRaiUP65/X)

At least 89 people lost their lives after intense thunderstorms, lightning and powerful winds battered several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving behind large-scale destruction. Amid the devastation, a shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a man being lifted and flung into the air during the violent storm.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, strong winds swept away a young man. The report claimed he was carried nearly 300 metres before crashing into a field, suffering fractures in both his arms and legs. The clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

According to the news report, the incident took place in Bhamora. The police said Nanhe-miyan, a resident of Babiyana village in the Bhamora area, had taken shelter inside a wedding venue when the storm suddenly intensified. In an attempt to protect himself, he reportedly held onto a tin shed installed at the venue.