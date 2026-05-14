UP storm video: Man thrown into air as powerful winds lash Bareilly

At least 89 people lost their lives after intense thunderstorms, lightning and powerful winds battered several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving behind large-scale destruction. Amid the devastation, a shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a man being lifted and flung into the air during the violent storm.
According to a report by Dainik Jagran, strong winds swept away a young man. The report claimed he was carried nearly 300 metres before crashing into a field, suffering fractures in both his arms and legs. The clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.
According to the news report, the incident took place in Bhamora. The police said Nanhe-miyan, a resident of Babiyana village in the Bhamora area, had taken shelter inside a wedding venue when the storm suddenly intensified. In an attempt to protect himself, he reportedly held onto a tin shed installed at the venue.
Jagran reported that the powerful gusts tore off the shed entirely, carrying Nanhe-miyan along with it before throwing him into a nearby field around 300 metres away. He sustained multiple fractures and is currently undergoing treatment, according to the report.
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The clip was also widely shared on social media platform X, where users reacted with shock and concern.
A dramatic video from UP’s Bareilly has surfaced, showing a man being violently tossed several feet into the air by powerful winds during a severe storm. Clinging desperately to a tin shade, the victim was suddenly hurled skyward before crashing back to the ground. pic.twitter.com/23InPSYN4f
— Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiUP65) May 14, 2026
One user wrote, “Seriously man that storm was something even i was in my car and i got scared bcoz trees were falling down and there was dust everywhere with gusty winds,no visibility on road so i jus stopped my car in a safe place away from trees & traffic and waited for the storm to pass.”
Another commented, “Oh my god this is horrific.”
The official report by Uttar Pradesh authorities stated that 53 people were injured in weather-related incidents, while 114 animals also died during the extreme conditions. Several districts reported damage to houses, infrastructure and property.
Officials said most fatalities occurred due to collapsing walls, uprooted trees, and lightning strikes as dust storms and heavy rain swept across the state between 8 am and 11.30 pm.
The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued alerts warning of thunderstorms and lightning across parts of north India due to changing weather patterns associated with western disturbances.