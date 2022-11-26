scorecardresearch
UP Police’s witty reply to Elon Musk’s tweet wins internet

Taking to Twitter, the law enforcement agency shared the screenshot of the exchange and triggered laughter online.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, UP Police, UP police responds to Elon Musk, Elon Musk tweet, indian expressIn a quirky reply, the police force wrote, "Wait, if @uppolice solves your problems over a Tweet, does that count as work?"

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, known for his instinctual tweets, has come up with a new question. The Tesla CEO has been posting memes and conducting polls on Twitter for long and this time, he posed the question, “Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?”

While replies poured in the comments section, it was Uttar Pradesh Police who grabbed the attention of Indian internet users. In a quirky reply, the police force wrote, “Wait, if @uppolice solves your problems over a Tweet, does that count as work?”

Taking to Twitter, the law enforcement agency shared the screenshot of the exchange and triggered laughter online. Some users also came up with funny reactions. A user commented, “Wait, If @Uppolice does not solve the problem over a Tweet then that counts as not working.” Another user wrote, “On some of the tweets UP Police takes cognizance and sometimes takes necessary action too.” A third user wrote, “Services of UP Police is now beyond limits.”

Since the takeover of Twitter, the SpaceX CEO has been on the spotlight with a slew of tweets and memes. Amid reports of mass resignation of Twitter employees, Musk posted a popular meme of a man posing in front of a tombstone. Twitter logo was seen on the man’s face while he showed victory sign in front of the tombstone. Photographs and videos showing Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters being reportedly projected with various messages attacking Musk also surfaced.

