UP Police shares clip of a man doing push-ups on moving car, hands him a challan. Watch

People often come up with strange ways to gain fans and followers on social media. However, when a man decided to do push-ups on a moving car, it was left to the local police to put the social media spotlight on him.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police shared a video featuring a man who had climbed atop a moving car to do push-ups. The handle captioned the tweet, “Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law!” The scene then changes to a challan issued in the name of the man, followed by a clip of the man apologising and promising to never do such stunts again.

The video concludes with a precautionary message that states that performing stunts while driving is a punishable offence.

Watch the video here:

Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law ! Stay Strong, Stay Safe !#UPPCares #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/dvGSjtL2Az — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 13, 2021

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral. While many were amused by the clip, others lauded the police department for coming up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the issue.

Very Good Job UP Police pic.twitter.com/WqFhDK4yZ6 — Pankaj Shukla (@PankajS96719913) March 13, 2021

He is doing pushup for staying strong😆 — Deepak Kumar (@Deepakkuma78r) March 13, 2021

One of the best campaigns — Prakriti Mishra (@mishraprakriti) March 14, 2021

Life is important, Do not take it lightly just for Fun! — Deepak Bhardwaj। दीपक भारद्वाज ✍️ (@DeepakBhaardwaj) March 13, 2021