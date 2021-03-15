scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
UP Police shares clip of a man doing push-ups on moving car, hands him a challan. Watch

After Uttar Pradesh Police shared a clip of a man doing push-ups on a moving car with a precautionary message, many lauded the department for coming up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the issue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2021 5:36:45 pm
UP police, UP police trending, UP man’s push up stunt viral video, tiktok, tiktok viral video, UP police twitter, trending, indian express, indian express news,The video concludes with a precautionary message that states that performing stunts while driving is a punishable offence. 

People often come up with strange ways to gain fans and followers on social media. However, when a man decided to do push-ups on a moving car, it was left to the local police to put the social media spotlight on him.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police shared a video featuring a man who had climbed atop a moving car to do push-ups. The handle captioned the tweet, “Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law!” The scene then changes to a challan issued in the name of the man, followed by a clip of the man apologising and promising to never do such stunts again.

The video concludes with a precautionary message that states that performing stunts while driving is a punishable offence.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral. While many were amused by the clip, others lauded the police department for coming up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the issue.

